Market Roundup: Sensex ends at 593 points higher, Nifty at 16,517; check top gainers and losers

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Friday, 13 August, witnessed record highs. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by a whopping 593.31 points and was at 55,437.29. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,517.00 after going up by 152.60 points.

Coming to sectors, all indices ended the day in the green except pharma. While the IT index saw a rise of one percent, BSE midcap and smallcap closed flat.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,437.29 with a gain of 593.31 points or 1.08 percent. The top gainers were TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, and Tata Steel. The top laggards were Powergrid, Dr Reddy, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance, and NTPC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

TCS: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.22 percent and closed at Rs 3.461.90.

Larsen & Toubro: The shares of the company rose 2.78 percent to close at Rs 1,667.45.

Bharti Airtel: It witnessed a jump of 2.21 percent to settle the day at Rs 637.05.

HCL Tech: 2.06 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 1,119.70.

Tata Steel: It jumped 1.83 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,461.30.

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Powergrid: Shares of the company fell by 1.28 percent to close at Rs 184.65.

Dr Reddy: 1.21 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 4,655.60.

Indusind Bank: The shares ended at Rs 1,024.05 down by 1.09 percent.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 6,152.15 after witnessing a fall of 0.74 percent.

NTPC: A decline of 0.63 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 118.30.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,517.00, after gaining a good 152.60 points or 0.93 percent. Talking about sectoral indices, Nifty Bank ended at 36,129 after increasing by more than half a percent. On the other hand, Nifty FMCG went 0.5 percent up and was at 36,728.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Consumers: 4.00 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 805.25.

TCS: The shares of the company surged 3.11 percent to end at Rs 3,456.05.

Larsen & Toubro: It closed at Rs 1,665.05 with a jump of 2.56 percent.

HCL Tech: The company gained 2.50 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,123.95.

Tata Steel: A jump of 2.22 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,467.25.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Eicher Motors: Shares of the company fell by 2.73 percent to close at Rs 2,545.00.

Dr Reddy: The shares ended at Rs 4,642.55, down by 1.57 percent.

Powergrid: A decline of 1.26 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 184.65.

Cipla: 1.20 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 894.40.

Britannia: The company ended the day lower at Rs 3,581.00 after witnessing a fall of 1.10 percent.