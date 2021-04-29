The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Reliance, and Indusind Bank, while the top laggards included HDFC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro (LT), and SBI

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Thursday after a volatile day of trading ahead of F&O expiry of April contracts.

The BSE Sensex ended the day just 32.10 points in the green, while NSE Nifty was 30.35 points up at close of the day.

The metal index zoomed up by 4.5 percent, while PSU bank and auto indices fell 1 percent each.

BSE

The Sensex closed in the green for the fourth straight day, ending 0.06 percent higher at 49,765.94. The top gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Reliance, and Indusind Bank, while the top laggards included HDFC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro (LT), and SBI.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Bajaj Finserv: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 6.60 percent and closed at Rs 11,184.60.

Bajaj Finance: It witnessed a jump of 3.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 5,484.75.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company rose 1.65 percent to close at Rs 719.55.

Reliance: 1.36 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 2,023.20.

Indusind Bank: It jumped 1.29 percent to settle the day at Rs 939.00.

Top BSE Sensex laggards:

HDFC: The shares ended at Rs 2,531.10, down by 1.76 percent.

HCL Tech: 1.52 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 909.75.

Bajaj Auto: Shares of the company fell by 1.44 percent to close at Rs 3,834.25.

Larsen & Toubro (LT): A decline of 1.20 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,358.50.

SBI: The company ended the day lower at Rs 359.25 after witnessing a fall of 1.11 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

The NSE Nifty 50 crossed 14,850 mark and ended the day at 14,894.90, up 30.35 points or 0.20 percent.

Coming to sectors, Nifty Pharma finished in the positive while Auto, FMCG, and IT ended in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

JWS Steel: 9.59 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 726.20.

Tata Steel: The shares of the company surged 6.55 percent to end at Rs 1.035.00.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 6.54 percent to settle the day at Rs 11,175.45.

Bajaj Finance: It closed at Rs 5,475.00 with a jump of 3.68 percent.

Hindalco: A jump of 2.18 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 370.50.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Hero Motocorp: The company fell 2.37 percent to close the day at Rs 2,875.00.

Eicher Motors: 2.31 percent decline has been noticed in the share price which closed at Rs 2,463.00.

Bajaj Auto: The shares of the company ended at Rs 3,818.95 after losing 1.82 percent.

SBI: The company ended at Rs 357.45 down by 1.64 percent.

HDFC: It lost 1.45 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,539.70.