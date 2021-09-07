Market roundup: Sensex ends 17 points lower, Nifty at 17,362; check top gainers and losers

The top BSE gainers were HDFC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Ultracem Co while the top NSE gainers include Bharati Airtel, HDFC, GRASIM, IndusInd Bank and ITC

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day flat with negative bias at the closing bell on Tuesday, 7 September. BSE Sensex settled at 58,279.48 after a loss of 17.43 points. Nifty ended the day at 17,362.10, down by 15.70 points.

BSE SmallCap and MidCap also posted losses of 0.42 and 0.23 percent respectively. BSE SmallCap witnessed a drop of 116.63 points and ended at 27,350.03 while BSE MidCap slid 57.09 points to 24,368.83.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

Sensex gave up all gains to end with marginal losses at 58,279.48 at the closing bell, posting a decline of 17.43 points or 0.03 percent. The top gainers were HDFC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Ultracem Co while the top laggards were Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys.

Top BSE gainers:

HDFC: The biggest gainer of the day, the company surged by 2.56 percent to end the day at Rs 2,836.05

Bharti Airtel: The company surged up by 2.48 percent to end the day at Rs 670.70

IndusInd Bank: The bank recorded a rise of 1.20 percent, ending the day at Rs 1,004.00

ITC: Rising by 1.15 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 211.75

Ultracem Co: The company rose by 0.84 percent, with the shares going up to Rs 8,017.05

Top BSE losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 1.81 percent, the company ended the day at 769.65

Tech Mahindra: Registering a decline of 1.69 percent, the shares slid to Rs 1,435.55

Axis Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 787.70, posting a decline of 1.62 percent

HCL Tech: With a loss of 1.44 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,182.40

Infosys: Declining by 1.36 percent, the shares slid to Rs 1,706.50

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Nifty 50 also closed the day at 17,362.10 at a loss of 0.09 percent or 15.70 points. Bank Nifty ended the day in red, falling by 123.55 points to end up 0.43 percent lower at 36,468.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Bharti Airtel: The company surged up by 2.62 percent to end the day at Rs 671.75

HDFC: Posting a gain of 2.46 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,833.20

GRASIM: The company registered a growth of 1.57 percent with the shares settling at Rs 1,555.10

ITC: Rising by 1.22 percent, the shares ended the day at Rs 211.85

IndusInd Bank: The bank recorded a rise of 1.00 percent, ending the day at Rs 1,001.85

Top NSE losers:

Sun Pharma: With a loss of 2.16 percent, the company ended the day at 767.30

BPCL: Registering a decline of 1.84 percent, the shares settled at Rs 481.75

Hindalco: With a loss of 1.76 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 461.00

Axis Bank: The shares of the bank ended at Rs 787.60, posting a decline of 1.65 percent

Wipro: With a loss of 1.63 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 675.25