After witnessing continuous gains in the last few days, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the red on Wednesday. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex decreased by 162.78 points and was at 55,629.49. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,568.85 after going down by 45.75 points.

Talking about sectors, buying was seen in the pharma, FMGC, and PSU Bank while Nifty bank and metal indices decreased by 0.8 percent each. BSE midcap surged by 0.26 percent and smallcap witnessed a fall of 0.18 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 55,629.49 with a loss of 162.78 points or 0.29 percent. The top gainers were Ultracem Co, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and Bajaj Auto. The top laggards were Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Powergrid, Indusind Bank, and HDFC.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

Ultracem Co: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.46 percent and closed at Rs 7,592.60

Bajaj Finance: The shares of the company rose 2.12 percent to close at Rs 6,544.45

Bajaj Finserv: It witnessed a jump of 1.78 percent to settle the day at Rs 15,011.00

Nestle India: 0.91 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 18,901

Bajaj Auto: It jumped 0.89 percent to settle the day at Rs 3,841.95

Top BSE Sensex Losers

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.09 percent to close at Rs 1,750.65.

ICICI Bank: 1.80 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 688.40.

Powergrid: The shares ended at Rs 180.60 down by 1.42 percent.

Indusind Bank: The company ended the day lower at Rs 989.40 after witnessing a fall of 1.11 percent.

HDFC: A decline of 1.03 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,711.00.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,568.85, after losing 55.75 points or 0.28 percent. Talking about sectors, the majority of the indices closed in the red, led by losses in Nifty Metal and Bank. While Nifty pharma, FMCG, and PSU Bank were in the green at the closing bell.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Eicher Motors: 2.66 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 2,582.65.

Ultracem Co: The shares of the company surged 2.44 percent to end at Rs 7,590.00.

Bajaj Finance: It closed at Rs 6,544.00 with a jump of 2.09 percent.

Adani Ports: The company gained 1.71 percent to settle the day at Rs 704.50.

Grasim: A jump of 1.62 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,505.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Kotak Bank: Shares of the company fell by 2.31 percent to close at Rs 1,747.00.

Hindal Co: The shares ended at Rs 426.55, down by 2.30 percent.

ICICI Bank: A decline of 2.04 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 686.90.

SBI Life: 1.83 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,114.00.

Tata Motors: The company ended the day lower at Rs 293.15 after witnessing a fall of 1.53 percent.