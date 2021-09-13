While BSE Sensex declined by 127.31 points to end the day at 58,177.76, Nifty 50 suffered a loss of 13.95 points to end at 17,355.30.

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 registered losses and ended the day in red at the closing bell on 13 September. While BSE Sensex declined by 127.31 points to end the day at 58,177.76, Nifty 50 suffered a loss of 13.95 points to end at 17,355.30.

BSE MidCap registered a gain of 0.32 percent or 78.16 points to end at 24,783.45. BSE SmallCap performed similarly, registering a gain of 0.80 percent to end 221.04 points higher at 27,866.14.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The BSE Sensex ended the day 127.31 points lower, ending at 58,177.76 with a loss of 0.22 percent. The top-performing companies were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, and Maruti. While the top losers were Reliance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Top BSE gainers:

TCS: The biggest gainer of the day, the shares of the company surged by 1.38 percent to end at Rs 3,843.90

Bharti Airtel: Gaining by 1.36 percent, the shares of the company ended at Rs 695.60

Bajaj Finserv: With a gain of 1.21 percent, the shares settled the day at Rs 16,945.30

Tata Steel: The company registered a gain of 1.09 percent, with the shares ending the day at Rs 1,463.15

Maruti: The shares of the company rose by 1.05 percent to end at Rs 6,872.95

Top BSE losers:

Reliance: The company declined by 2.22 percent to end the day at Rs 2,371.55

ICICI Bank: The bank registered a loss of 1.79 percent to settle at Rs 707.30

Hindustan Unilever: The company ended the day at Rs 2,784.70 with a loss of 0.86 percent

HDFC Bank: Declining by 0.78 percent, the shares of the bank fell to Rs 1,555.35

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a loss of 0.71 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 745.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended the day 13.95 points lower, falling by 0.08 percent to end the day at 17,355.30. Bank Nifty registered a loss of 211.40 points to end 0.58 percent lower at 36,471.80.

Top NSE gainers:

Coal India: Surging by 3.90 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 154.45

Hindalco: With a gain of 3.27 percent, the shares of the company rose to Rs 478.70

Kotak Bank: Rising by 1.71 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,849.00

Tata Steel: Registering a growth of 1.59 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,470.00

BPCL: With a gain of 1.58 percent, the shares of the company settled the day at Rs 498.90

Top NSE losers:

Reliance: With a loss of 2.30 percent, the shares of the company ended at Rs 2,369.80

ICICI Bank: Registering a loss of 1.77 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 707.50

SBI Life: With a loss of 0.87 percent, the shares of the company fell to Rs 1,163.00

Hindustan Unilever: The shares of the company declined by 0.84 percent, ending at Rs 2,787.00

HDFC Bank: With a loss of 0.82 percent, the shares of the bank ended at Rs 1,555.75