Amid volatility, the domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended the day in the green on Monday. At the closing bell, BSE Sensex increased by 125.13 points and was at 54,402.85. On the other hand, Nifty ended at 16,258.25 after going up by 20.05 points.

Talking about sectors, PSU bank, metal, oil and gas indices went down by 1.5-2 percent. While BSE midcap and smallcap decreased by 0.6-1 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 54,402.85 with a gain of 125.13 points or 0.23 percent. The top gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, and Indusind Bank. The top laggards were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, and Reliance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 2.18 percent and closed at Rs 774.90.

Axis Bank: The shares of the company rose 1.87 percent to close at Rs 755.35.

Tech Mahindra: It witnessed a jump of 1.74 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,286.90.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.68 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 14,240.00.

Indusind Bank: It jumped 1.31 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,042.65.

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Bharti Airtel: Shares of the company fell by 1.61 percent to close at Rs 598.00.

Tata Steel: 1.17 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,412.05.

NTPC: The shares ended at Rs 116.75 down by 0.76 percent.

Larsen & Tourbo: The company ended the day lower at Rs 1,597.85 after witnessing a fall of 0.74 percent.

Reliance: A decline of 0.56 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 2,077.25.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 closed at 16,258.25, after gaining 20.05 points or 0.12 percent. Talking about sectors, the bank index ended at 36,029 after an increase of 0.6 percent. On the other hand, metal, realty, and PSU Bank indices closed the day in the red.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

Mahindra & Mahindra: 2.23 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 775.15.

Tech Mahindra: The shares of the company surged 1.93 percent to end at Rs 1,289.00.

Axis Bank: It closed at Rs 754.60 with a jump of 1.86 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: The company gained 1.57 percent to settle the day at Rs 14,225.00.

Indusind Bank: A jump of 1.31 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 1,043.00.

Top losers on NSE Nifty: