The top gainers on the BSE were PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan, HCL Tech, and Asian Paint. The top laggards were Larsen and Toubro, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance

With losses in banking and financial sectors, the domestic market indices opened flat today (Wednesday, 9 June).

The BSE Sensex was trading just nine points higher at 52,334 while the NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 15,755 at 9:18 am.

At the closing bell, Sensex was at 51,941.64. It was down by 333.93 points.

The Nifty closed at 15,635.35 after dipping 104.75 points.

The World Bank has projected India’s economic growth at 8.3 percent for 2021.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

BSE Sensex closed at 51,941.64, down by 333.93 points or 0.64 percent. The top gainers were PowerGrid, NTPC, Titan, HCL Tech, and Asian Paint. The top laggards were Larsen and Toubro, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

PowerGrid: The company was the top gainer of the day with a hike of 3.42 percent and closed at Rs 242.00.

NTPC: The shares of the company rose 1.72 percent to close at Rs 118.15.

Titan: It witnessed a jump of 0.98 percent to settle the day at Rs 1729.60.

HCL Tech: 0.50 percent increase was observed in the share price of the company which closed at Rs 971.85.

Asian Paint: It jumped 0.44 percent to settle the day at Rs 2,941.00

Top BSE Sensex Losers:

Larsen and Toubro: Shares of the company fell by 1.80 percent to close at Rs 1,518.70.

Reliance: The shares ended at Rs 2,174.75 down by 1.80 percent.

Bajaj Finserv: 1.46 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 11,560.00.

IndusInd Bank: A decline of 1.44 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 1,005.40.

Bajaj Finance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 5,674.15 after witnessing a fall of 1.43 percent.

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

NSE Nifty 50 went down by 0.67 percent or 104.75 points. The market index closed at 15,635.35.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the red today. Nifty Media went down by 2.10 percent while there was a dip of 1.66 percent in Nifty Realty.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty:

PowerGrid: 3.93 percent hike has been observed by the company to close at Rs 243.25.

SBI Life: The shares of the company surged 1.75 percent to end at Rs 997.00.

NTPC: It closed at Rs 118.00 with a jump of 1.55 percent.

Titan: The company gained 0.88 percent to settle the day at Rs 1,727.50.

Coal India: A jump of 0.77 percent has been witnessed in the shares of the company which closed at Rs 157.20.

Top losers on NSE Nifty:

Tata Motors: Shares of the company fell by 2.61 percent to close at Rs 343.55.

Adani Ports: The shares ended at Rs 853.00 down by 2.43 percent.

Shree Cement: A decline of 2.02 percent has been observed in the share which settled at Rs 28,370.90.

Larsen and Toubro: 1.83 percent decline has been noted in the share price which settled at Rs 1,520.80.

Reliance: The company ended the day lower at Rs 2,178 after witnessing a fall of 1.65 percent.