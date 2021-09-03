Market Roundup: Sensex crosses 58,000 mark, Nifty ends at 17,323; top gainers and losers

BSE Midcap ended at 24,382.19, up by 84.68 points or 0.35 percent while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.41 percent to settle at 27,305.31

Domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 posted new highs at the closing bell on 3 September. Sensex rose by 277.41 points to end up at 58,129.95. Nifty saw a rise of 89.45 points to close the day at 17,323.60.

BSE Midcap ended at 24,382.19, up by 84.68 points or 0.35 percent while BSE Smallcap rose by 0.41 percent to settle at 27,305.31.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The BSE Sensex hit a historic high, crossing the 58,000 mark to settle at 58,129.95 on Friday, up by 277.41 points or 0.48 percent. The top gainers were Reliance Industries, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti. The top losers were Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and IndusInd Bank.

Top BSE Sensex gainers:

Reliance: The biggest gainer, the company surged by 4.12 percent to end at Rs 2,388.25

Titan: Registering a growth of 2.59 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,017.85

Tata Steel: With a rise of 1.27 percent, the shares surged to Rs 1,443.20

Bajaj Auto: With a rise of 1.18 percent, the shares went up to Rs 3,765.75

Maruti: Registering a growth of 1.06 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 6,863.30

Top BSE Sensex losers:

Hindustan Unilever: With a decline of 1.18 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,766.20

Bharti Airtel: Falling by 1.17 percent, the shares settled at Rs 658.30

HDFC Bank: With a fall of 0.85 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 1,575.65

HDFC: With a decline of 0.68 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,758.05

IndusInd Bank: Falling by 0.67 percent, the bank ended the day at Rs 1,003.40

National Stock Exchange (NSE)

Nifty 50 also surged up by 0.52 percent to end up 89.45 points higher at 17,323.60. Bank Nifty ended the day in red, with a decline of 0.19 percent to end up at 36,761.15 while Nifty Oil and Gas posted a high of 2.48 percent to end at 7,404.40.

Top NSE gainers:

Reliance: The biggest gainer, the company surged by 4.15 percent to end at Rs 2,389.65

ONGC: With a growth of 4.00 percent, the company settled at Rs 123.40

Coal India: With a rise of 3.53 percent, the shares surged to Rs 146.60

Titan: Rising by 2.74 percent, the shares went up to Rs 2,021.00

Indian Oil Corporation: Registering a growth of 2.54 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 112.95

Top NSE losers:

HDFC Life: With a decline of 3.29 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 734.00

Cipla: Falling by 1.49 percent, the shares settled at Rs 941.00

Bharti Airtel: Declining by 1.32 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 657.70

Hindustan Unilever: Falling by 1.04 percent, the shares settled at Rs 2,772.00

HDFC: With a decline of 0.80 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 2,755.50