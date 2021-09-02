The top gainers were TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Ultracem Co, Dr Reddy, and Nestle India. While the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paint

The domestic market indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 on Thursday, 2 September, a day of weekly F&O expiry, ended in green at the closing bell. Sensex saw an increase of 514.33 points to end at 57,852.54 while Nifty 50 went up by 157.90 points to settle at 17,234.15.

Talking about sectors, all indices experienced gains except PSU bank and auto. Pharma and IT indices increased by one percent each. Both, BSE smallcap and midcap saw a surge of over 0.5 percent.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

The Sensex ended the day with a hike of 514.33 points or 0.90 percent to settle at 57,852.54. The top gainers were TCS, Hindustan Unilever, Ultracem Co, Dr Reddy, and Nestle India. While the top losers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Asian Paint.

Top BSE Sensex gainers

TCS: The biggest gainer today, the company surged by 3.34 percent to end at Rs 3,837.95.

Hindustan Unilever: Registering a growth of 2.50 percent, the company settled at Rs 2,799.35.

Ultracem Co: The bank recorded a rise of 2.45 percent, with its shares surging to Rs 7,954.40.

Dr Reddy: With a rise of 1.96 percent, the shares went up to Rs 4,857.20.

Nestle India: Registering a growth of 1.88 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 20,205.75.

Top BSE Sensex losers

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a decline of 2.29 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 752.50.

Bajaj Auto: Falling by 0.79 percent, the shares settled at Rs 3,728.00.

Bajaj Finserv: With a fall of 0.41 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 16,715.90.

Bajaj Finance: Falling by 0.31 percent, the shares settled at Rs 7,499.40.

Asian Paint: With a decline of 0.08 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,300.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Nifty 50 saw a rise of 0.92 percent or 157.90 points to end the day at 17,234.15. Nifty sectoral indices today were trading mixed. Bank Nifty ended at 36,533 after a dip of 0.11 percent. While Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty too were trading weak.

Top gainers on NSE Nifty

Shree Cement: Registering a growth of 5.98 percent, the top performer of the day ended at Rs 30,180.00.

HDFC Life: The company recorded a growth of 5.77 percent to end the day at Rs 760.00.

Cipla: With a rise of 3.48 percent, the company settled the day at Rs 955.00.

TCS: The company surged by 3.04 percent to end the day at Rs 3,827.90.

Hindustan Unilever: With a rise of 2.50 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,801.10.

Top losers on NSE Nifty

Mahindra & Mahindra: With a decline of 1.94 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 755.00.

ONGC: Falling by 0.92 percent, the shares settled at Rs 118.60.

Bajaj Auto: With a fall of 0.86 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 3,726.00.

Divi’s Lab: Falling by 0.76 percent, the shares settled at Rs 5,163.00.

Tata Motors: With a decline of 0.75 percent, the company ended the day at Rs 293.05.