Maratha quota protest latest updates: Protesters have blocked Pune-Solapur highway demanding reservation in government jobs. Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, will begin another phase of their agitation on Wednesday.

The Congress on Tuesday suggested no concrete decision was expected over Maratha quota from the Maharashtra government for at least three months despite its claims to resolve the issue.

The Opposition party claimed that Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), which is preparing a report on socio-economic backwardness of the community, has told its leaders that it would take three months to prepare the document.

The MSBCC's report is to be submitted to the state government before it is presented to the Bombay High Court, which is hearing the quota case.

Marathas, a politically-influential community constituting around 30 percent of the state's population, have been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan also charged the government with putting out statements on the issue which are "contradicting" the facts.

A delegation of state ministers had recently met the Commission's chairman Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad requesting the panel to expedite compilation of the report.

"The commission chairman was appointed only in December last year. That means the actual work began then. So, we don't see anything happening within three months," Chavan said in a video message.

He said, "There is a contradiction in what is being told on behalf of the government to the media and the reality".

Meanwhile, speaking at an event on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was working "sincerely" towards granting quota to the Marathas and appealed to the community to understand that the legal process needs to be completed.

The government had said it would convene a special session of state legislature to discuss Maratha reservation after receiving the MSBCC report.