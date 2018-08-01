Maratha quota protest latest updates: Protesters have blocked Pune-Solapur highway demanding reservation in government jobs. Maratha outfit Maratha Kranti Morcha, which has been demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the community, will begin another phase of their agitation on Wednesday.
The Congress on Tuesday suggested no concrete decision was expected over Maratha quota from the Maharashtra government for at least three months despite its claims to resolve the issue.
The Opposition party claimed that Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), which is preparing a report on socio-economic backwardness of the community, has told its leaders that it would take three months to prepare the document.
The MSBCC's report is to be submitted to the state government before it is presented to the Bombay High Court, which is hearing the quota case.
Marathas, a politically-influential community constituting around 30 percent of the state's population, have been agitating to press their demand for reservation in jobs and education.
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan also charged the government with putting out statements on the issue which are "contradicting" the facts.
A delegation of state ministers had recently met the Commission's chairman Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad requesting the panel to expedite compilation of the report.
"The commission chairman was appointed only in December last year. That means the actual work began then. So, we don't see anything happening within three months," Chavan said in a video message.
He said, "There is a contradiction in what is being told on behalf of the government to the media and the reality".
Meanwhile, speaking at an event on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said his government was working "sincerely" towards granting quota to the Marathas and appealed to the community to understand that the legal process needs to be completed.
The government had said it would convene a special session of state legislature to discuss Maratha reservation after receiving the MSBCC report.
Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 12:09 PM
11:58 (IST)
No one from the Maratha Kranti Morcha is ready to speak to govt
The protesters at Azad Maidan are organising a silent protest and while the government has invited the members of the morcha for a dialogue, the protesters said that they do not want to interact with the government as they keep promising but never implement those promises of reservation. The protesters have not reached the venue yet.
11:21 (IST)
Police to trace 'anti-social' elements who infiltrated protests in Chakan
Police will trace the "anti-social" elements who Maratha bodies claimed had infiltrated the protests in Chakan in Pune district on Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar said on Tuesday. Kesarkar visited the violence-hit industrial hub, located 40 kilometres away from Pune, on Tuesday to take stock of the situation, a day after buses and vehicles were set on fire during the protests for Maratha reservation.- PTI
11:11 (IST)
Protesters to ensure that there is no intrusion by outsiders
In Maharashtra, the OBC has 19 percent reservation, SC has 13 percent, ST has 7 percent while the Nomadic Tribe (C) has 3.5 percent, Nomadic Tribe (D) has 2 percent and Special Backward Class has around two percent reservation. It makes up to 52 percent reservations in jobs and 50 percent in education. The Marathas have been demanding 16 percent quota in education and employment. On Wednesday, about 150 members of the community will stage the protest, ensuring that there is no intrusion by “outsiders”.
11:07 (IST)
On Tuesday, CM Devendra Fadnavis assured people that his govt was working on Maratha demands
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said his government was working on the demand for reservations to the Maratha community, but that the legal process could not be curtailed.
11:05 (IST)
Maharashtra govt to stand guarantor for loans to be disbursed to youth
The Maharashtra government has decided to stand guarantor for loans to be disbursed to youth from the Maratha community under a scheme to extend financial assistance to backward communities. The decision was taken at the cabinet sub-committee chaired by revenue minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday. The committee has been set up to take steps for the welfare of the Maratha community, which has been agitating over its demand for reservation in government jobs and education. The panel had received complaints that banks were not approving loans of people from the community and asking for counter-guarantee.
11:03 (IST)
Protesters block Pune-Solapur highway
The outfit is demanding a decision on the Maratha quota at the earliest, asking the government to take back all cases against Maratha protesters, action against the officers responsible for firing and lathi charge during July 25 protest, resignation or sacking of ministers MLAs who gave irresponsible statements against Maratha community.