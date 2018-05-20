You are here:
Maoist leader arrested in Bihar's Aurangabad district; special police force captured history-sheeter

India PTI May 20, 2018

Aurangabad: A Maoist leader has been arrested from the Aurangabad district of Bihar during a police raid, a senior officer said.

Representational image.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team nabbed the self-styled commander of CPI(Maoist) on Saturday near a brick kiln in the district, Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said.

"We received information that around a dozen Maoists have gathered in the area for a meeting. Three special teams were immediately constituted to carry out the raid. One of the teams managed to arrest the self-styled commander," he said, adding that the other rebels escaped into a nearby forest.

The arrested leftwing extremist has been identified as Sarju Ram, a resident of Banahi village in Pouthu police station area of the district, the SP said.

Ram, a history-sheeter, has several criminal cases filed against him in Goh and Bandeya police stations.

A country-made carbine, a modifier, two live cartridges and Rs 880 in cash were recovered from the Ram's possession, the officer added.


