Manthunt on in Mumbai after taxi driver tells cops two with bag asked address of Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia

The Mumbai Police on Monday said its control room received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag were asking for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia.

The taxi driver's statement is being recorded and security is being beefed up outside Antilia, as per ANI.

The police said CCTV footage is being checked and a DCP-level rank officer monitoring the situation, as per ANI.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies