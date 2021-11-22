Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

The meet will review the situation in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 percent

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.

He tweeted:

Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of #COVID19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic. — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 22, 2021

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday.

The health minister also lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on 2 November on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from 3-30 November.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January this year.