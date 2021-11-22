India

Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

The meet will review the situation in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 percent

Asian News International November 22, 2021 11:00:19 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today

File image of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. News18

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.

He tweeted:

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday.

 The health minister also lauded the Har Ghar Dastak campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on 2 November on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from 3-30 November.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January this year.

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 11:00:19 IST

TAGS:

also read

COVID-19: Mumbai administers first dose to 100% adult beneficiaries
India

COVID-19: Mumbai administers first dose to 100% adult beneficiaries

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said 92,36,500 people in the metropolis have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose as well

With 38.11 crore, India’s fully vaccinated population surpasses those with one jab
India

With 38.11 crore, India’s fully vaccinated population surpasses those with one jab

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed confidence that the country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign

No pre or post-arrival COVID-19 testing for children, say new international arrivals norms
India

No pre or post-arrival COVID-19 testing for children, say new international arrivals norms

The revised SOPs also states that if the children are found symptomatic for COVID-19 during the home quarantine period or on arrival, they will be tested for the virus and be treated according to protocol