Mansukh Mandaviya to review progress of COVID-19 vaccination campaign today
The meet will review the situation in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry where the first dose coverage is less than 70 percent
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.
He tweeted:
Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry.
Our discussion will centre around the progress of #COVID19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic.
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 22, 2021
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday.
Har Ghar Dastak is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on 2 November on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from 3-30 November.
India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January this year.
