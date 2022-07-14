Man’s impressive dance moves on Prabhu Deva's song go viral, watch video here

Dressed in a shirt and lungi, the man aced the signature moonwalk while his friends stood beside him and watched with folded arms. Commenting on the video, a user wrote that age was just a number. While another was of the view that his college days must have been good

The online space is full of amazing content with people often grabbing attention with their exceptional talent. One such video of a man showcasing his mesmerizing dance skills seems to have impressed social media users of late.

Have a look at the man’s amazing dance steps here:

In the video, the middle-aged man can be seen grooving to the famous song ‘Chikku Bukku Rayiley'. Featuring Prabhu Deva, the song is from the 1993 film Gentleman. The person mimics the steps of the 49-year-old filmmaker-choreographer in the viral video.

“Dancear ramesh anna,” read the caption of the video which has received 1.3 million views and more than 10,000 comments so far.

Dressed in a shirt and lungi, the man aced the signature moonwalk while his friends stood beside him and watched with folded arms.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote that age was just a number. While, another was of the view that his college days must have been good. “Uncle got moves huh,” wrote a user.

Telugu actor Racha Ravi and choreographer Terence Lewis also reacted to the video. While Ravi commented with a fire and a heart emoji on the clip, Lewis liked the video.

Earlier, a clip of a man in Maharashtra had gone viral for his entertaining way to pass time while being stuck at a traffic signal even as ensuring that people around him were having an equally good time.

Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe, popularly known as the ‘Signal Helmet Guy’, earned fame for dancing on the road each time traffic has delayed. A video of him dancing to Bollywood number Chhammak Chhallo amidst heavy traffic had gone viral. The man hailed from Kalyan, Maharashtra.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.