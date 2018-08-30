Manohar Parrikar's health: Goa Congress to discuss leadership lacunae in state; will seek Governor's intervention

Panaji: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Goa will hold a meeting on Friday to discuss the issue of state leadership in view of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's ongoing medical treatment.

During the meeting, the CLP will discuss whether it should seek state Governor Mridula Sinha's intervention on the leadership issue, a party leader said on Thursday. Parrikar, 62, left for the US early on Thursday for his further medical treatment for a pancreatic ailment. This is his third visit to the US since February.

CLP chief Chandrakant Kavlekar, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said, "During tomorrow's meeting, we will discuss whether to approach Governor Mridula Sinha to seek her intervention to appoint a full-time chief minister for the state."

He said there was a "self-imposed emergency" in Goa with nobody was available to look after the affairs of the state. "Due to this, the administration has collapsed and the common man has to suffer," the Congress leader alleged.

The absence of CM was a "serious issue" and it was the opposition's duty to ensure that the administration was not affected. Kavlekar said his party sympathised with Parrikar over his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"But it is also a fact that the state is suffering due to his medical condition," Kavlekar said. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that

Parrikar would return to the state after eight days, and he would continue clearing files from the USA.

The CM has not given the charge to any other minister or formed any committee, like the one he had formed last time during his prolonged stay in the USA.