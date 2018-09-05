Manohar Parrikar to arrive Goa tomorrow after completing medical treatment in US

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will return Goa Thursday evening from the United States where he has gone for medical treatment, his office said on Wednesday.

"The chief minister would land in Mumbai Thursday at 3 pm and will reach Goa by 5 pm. He will board a flight from the US tonight," a senior officer at the the Chief Minister's Office told PTI.

"Parrikar's treatment is complete and that is why he is returning," the official said.

The chief minister had left for the US on 31 August. Earlier in 2018, he underwent a three-month-long treatment for a pancreatic ailment at a US hospital. Subsequently, he was admitted to a Mumbai hospital again on 23 August.