Manohar Parrikar responding to treatment in US, likely to return to India by May says BJP leader

Panaji: Ailing Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the United States for advanced pancreatic cancer and will return from abroad by next month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Tuesday.

"He is responding well to treatment and is likely to be in Goa by May," Tanavade said on the sidelines of a media interaction at the state BJP headquarters in Panaji.

Parrikar is admitted in a New York hospital. He was hospitalised earlier at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital— and then at Goa Medical College in Panaji— after he complained of stomach pain on 15 February. The chief minister was subsequently diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. However, his office has maintained that Parrikar is suffering from "mild pancreatitis".

Earlier, Goa Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant had said, "Parrikar has appealed the people of Goa not to believe in rumours about his health, which are being spread by vested interests."

Meanwhile, Goa's art and culture minister Govind Gawade said on Thursday that the Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC), formed to guide the state administration in absence of the chief minister, is "not in a position to handle the situation". "It is obvious that we are feeling his absence. The Cabinet Advisory Committee is not in a position to handle the situation", he said. Gawade added that said the situation would be 'normal' only after Parrikar returned to Goa and took over the reins of the government.