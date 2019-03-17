You are here:
Manohar Parrikar passes away: Narendra Modi says he was 'builder of modern Goa,' Arvind Kejriwal lauds his 'simplicity'

India FP Staff Mar 17, 2019 21:48:04 IST

Shortly after Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away at 63 on Sunday evening after his battle against pancreatic cancer, leaders across the political spectrum condoled his demise.

Calling Parrikar an "epitome of integrity", President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted saying that the former Goa chief minister's service won't be forgotten.

Praising Manohar Parrikar for his affable personality, Narendra Modi said that late Goa chief minister's 'pro-people' policies ensured remarkable progress for the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to Parrikar, who battled a "debilitating illness for over a year".

Paying tribute to former Defence Minister and the chief minister of Goa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah lauded Parrikar for showing the "entire nation how a BJP Karyakarta, even during his toughest time, is committed to the philosophy of Nation First, Party Next and Self Last."

As Rajnath Singh offered his condolences, the home minister said that Manohar Parrikar was known for his "honesty, integrity and simplicity".

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers and said that Parrikar was a "symbol of simplicity".

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Mr Parrikar was important for Goa, but he was also important for India. He was a man of impeccable integrity, a dynamic chief minister".

Praising Parrikar for providing a vision, BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said: "He was a mentor, guide, friend, a role model every needed."

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, offering condolences to his family.

"He (Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was a good human being. His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician. His demise has caused us immense grief. I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself," ANI quoted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.

Praying for his family, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah said Parrikar was a simple man who was dedicated to the nation.

"The nation should remember him as an honest, kind man. I knew him as the Minister of Defence. I know how he conducted himself in the House. He was very simple, meet everyone with kindness. When he had to go to Goa, he did that. But his health gave away," said former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

Admiring Parrikar's simplicity and straightforwardness, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also mourned his death.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said: "We have lost an able and industrious administrator."

