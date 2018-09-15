As CM steps out of Goa, allies differ over interim arrangement to run govt arise

Goa Forward Party, another BJP ally, has said that there is no question of handing over charge to seniormost member of the House.

Party President and State Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai said that issue of handing over the charge does not come.

“What can I comment on the statement of MGP? Everything that MGP wants need not happen,” he said.

He was reacting to the statement of MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar who demanded that seniormost cabinet minister be made interim CM.

Input by Rupesh Samant/101Reporters