Manohar Parrikar describes 1975 Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi's govt as 'darkest phase in democratic history'

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 14:36:50 IST

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the "darkest phase in the democratic history" of India.

The Emergency was imposed on this day in 1975 by the then Congress government led by Indira Gandhi.

File image of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Reuters

On Tuesday it was the 43rd anniversary, where Parrikar lauded those who fought against the "atrocities" of the then Congress government.

"India saw the darkest phase in its democratic history when Mrs Gandhi imposed national Emergency, the draconian act of crushing civil liberties. Salute those who fought against the atrocities unleashed by Congress government," the chief minister said in a tweet.

The imposition of the Emergency had then evoked a nationwide outrage and triggered a mass movement which forced Gandhi to lift it in 1977.

The BJP is holding various programmes across the country on Tuesday to condemn the imposition of the Emergency in 1975.


