Manohar Parrikar dead; Goa CM funeral news updates: Wikipedia dubs Pramod Sawant as new Goa CM; everything will be clear shortly, says BJP

Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo said that the candidate for chief minister post has been finalised. Lobo was quoted by The Times of India amid discussions with BJP allies in the state to come to a consensus for the appointment to the post. Amid discussion over the next chief minister, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s executive committee is to take a call on whether to continue support to the BJP-led state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had on Sunday expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
On Monday, however, he rejected the idea that he was in the race for the top post. "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not," he told PTI.
Nitin Gadkari has begun a second-round of talks regarding the next Goa CM after the first round late on Sunday remained inconclusive after the talks reached a deadlock. Sources told News18 both Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are of the opinion that suspended Assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.
According to several reports, after paying last respects to the Goa Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly began round two of talks regarding picking the next chief ministerial face for the state. Gadkari arrived in Panjim late on Sunday and even after several meetings, the party leaders did not reach any consensus till Monday morning. According to reports, both the BJP and the Congress are keen to form the government in the state. Gadkari has begun the round two of talks.
Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrived at Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar. The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated at the site, PTI reported.
Amid speculations over who the BJP will pick as the new Goa chief minister, one MLA has asserted that only a BJP MLA should become the next Goa chief minister. The remark comes at a time when leader of Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which is a BJP ally in the state, Sudin Dhavlikar expressed his wish to be the next Goa CM. BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, speaking to ANI, said that the final decision on the chief minister candidate will be taken by the central leadership. Ticlo further asserted that it was only "obvious" that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should lead the state. "It is but obvious," Ticlo was quoted as saying.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to condole the death of Manohar Parrikar. After observing two minutes of silence, the Cabinet approved one-day national mourning across the country in the memory of the leader. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Parrikar, which are currently at the BJP headquarters in Goa, will be brought to Kala Academy for the public to pay homage.
The resolution passed by the Cabinet read, "In his passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called as the Chief Minister of commoners. Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernisation of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex.-Servicemen will never be forgotten. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Goa on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the BJP leaders who will pay their last respects to the former defence minister today. Modi will be leaving for Goa shortly. At the BJP headquarters in Goa, party observer B L Santosh was the first to lay the wreath.
Vinay Tendulkar, state party president, Speaker Pramod Sawant followed next, reports have said. Santosh, along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held an overnight meeting with the BJP MLAs and alliance leaders to discuss succession plans in the state
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's mortal remains is being taken to the state BJP headquarters, media reported. While reports are saying that BJP's Pramod Sawant has the edge in the race for the next Goa Chief Minister, everything is merely speculative at this point. Since Parrikar's death was reported on Sunday, several names have been floating in the race for the next Goa chief minister while the Congress staked claim to the government.
While the state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar, who is also one of the frontrunners for the job, said that the party will announce the CM today, he also said that Parrikar's funeral is the priority than government formation. "We will first have to pay a visit to his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to the party office and after that a decision will be taken," Tendulkar told the media after the meeting which was held at a city resort.
Parrikar, who died after battling a long illness, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA joint secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.
Despite BJP leaders and its allies in Goa saying that there is no consensus yet on the next chief minister of the state, state BJP chief and CM-hopeful Vinay Tendulkar said that the decision on the next chief minister will be taken today by 10 am.
"Decision will happen today morning. We will be giving a letter to the Governor. We do not have chief minister (Manohar Parrikar). We will have to visit his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to party office and then a decision will be taken. There is no problem about chief ministership. Other problems will be resolved by 10 am. We will go to governor after body is brought to BJP office," state BJP chief was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
BJP MLA and deputy speaker in Goa Assembly Michael Lobo said that MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar demanded the CM job during the meeting with Nitin Gadkari last night.
TV reports suggest that party members are prepping to take the mortal remains of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to the BJP headquarters where the former defence minister will be kept for a while after which he will be taken to Kala Academy. Mortal remains will lie in state for public homage till 4 pm after which the Goa chief minister embark on his last journey.
"Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo told reporters outside a hotel after a night-long meeting. Lobo further added that a solution to the crisis is expected to be found later in the day. Lobo said BJP MLAs have suggested the names of Vishwajit Rane and Pramod Sawant for the post.
The BJP-led alliance in Goa did not reach a consensus over the next chief minister earlier today, a move necessitated by Parrikar’ demise. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Goa late on Sunday, could not secure a consensus between the saffron party and its alliance partners in the state, party MLA Michael Lobo said.
While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt.
Newspaper reports said that after the passing away of Parrikar, top BJP leaders, including Nitin Gadkari and others, met in Goa to finalise the next government. Gadkari, followed by BJP leaders. Shripad Naik, Michael Lobo, Vishwajit Rane arrived at the Cidade De Goa. Gadkari met the party MLAs to formalise the name of the new chief minister candidate of Goa. With the Congress already written to Goa Governor staking claim to form Government, the BJP is most likely to announce Parrikar's successor tonight.
Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The former defence minister passed away at 63 at his home in Panaji.
Parrikar's health deteriorated over the past two days and it is believed that he was put on life support on Saturday night. The Central government has announced national mourning on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death, hailing Parrikar as an "unparalleled leader". "A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations," Modi said in one of several tweets.
Parrikar's body will be kept at the Goa BJP headquarters in Panaji on Monday morning, after which it will be taken to Kala Academy for supporters to pay their last respects. His funeral procession will begin at 4 pm, and he will be cremated at Miramar at 5 pm.
The BJP leader enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the party and beyond. Parrikar played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.
With Parrikar's demise, the BJP-led coalition in Goa has to search for a new leader to replace him. The death of the former defence minister, who represented the Panaji Assembly seat, will necessitate a fourth bypoll in Goa, where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa Assembly constituencies on 23 April. These will be held in Goa along with the Lok Sabha election.
Highlights
Vinay Tendulkar emerges as consensus candidate: Reports
According to TV reports, after several rounds of discussion two names have emerged as the top choices for the CM post — Pramod Sawant and Vinay Tendulkar. Reports failed to mention whether the allies are on the same page about the decision, however, anything at this point is merely speculative as the BJP has made no official confirmation on the new Goa chief minister.
According to News18, Gadkari is constantly in touch with Amit Shah who is expected to reach Goa shortly for Parrikar's funeral scheduled for 5 pm today.
Vinay Tendulkar, on the other hand, has been updating the media on the discussions during the meeting and told reporters that "everything will be clear shortly."
We will prove majority: Congress
Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar told ANI, "We met the Governor and staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM."
Manohar Parrikar, who died on Sunday after battling a prolonged illness, will be cremated at 5 pm at Miramar in Goa. Meanwhile, the Congress met with the governor again staking claim to form the next government since they are the single-largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly.
Wikipedia edits Pramod Sawant page, refers to him as "The chief minister" of Goa
Mridula Sinha has assured Congress that they will get opportunity to prove their numbers in Goa Assembly
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said that governor Mridula Sinha has assured the party that she would give the Congress an opportunity on Monday evening to prove their numbers as the single largest party. The Times of India reports that Congress has said that they have also kept legal options open in case the governor does not invite them to form the government.
Rahul Gandhi, party leaders pay respects to Parrikar at Karnataka rally
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at a public rally in Kalburgi in Karnataka to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Candidate for chief minister finalised, says Michael Lobo
The Goa deputy speaker Michael Lobo said that the candidate for chief minister post has been finalised. Lobo was quoted by a report by The Times of India amid discussions with allies to come to a consensus for the appointment to the post.
Congress renews bid to form government, meets Goa governor
The Congress delegation in Goa is currently meeting Governor Mridula Sinha in Panaji to stake a claim to form government in the state. On Saturday, before the death of Manohar Parrikar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar wrote to the governor demanding dismissal of the BJP-led government.
MGP to decide whether to continue supporting BJP-led government
Amid talks on next chief minister, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)'s executive committee is to take a call on whether to continue support to the BJP-led state government. MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar had on Sunday expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
On Monday, however, he rejected the idea that he was in the race for the top post. "The MGP would hold its executive committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to continue its support to the BJP-led government or not," he told PTI.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders arrive at Kala Academy
Aam Aadmi Party's Elvis Gomes, Valmiki Naik and Pradeep Padgaonkar arrived at Kala Academy to pay their last respects to Manohar Parrikar.
The final rites of Parrikar will be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach, next to the memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, who was also cremated at the site, PTI reported.
Congress leaders reach Raj Bhawan to meet Governor
All 14 Congress MLAs in Goa have reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Mridula Sinha to stake claim to form government in the state following the death of Manohar Parrikar. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) met in Panaji on Monday morning. Leader of the Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar said the party MLAs decided to walk to the Raj Bhawan uninvited, after the governor refused to give them an appointment.
BJP leaders to reach Kala Academy shortly
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and others are expected to reach Kala Academy to pay homage to Manohar Parrikar shortly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are too expected at Kala Academy.
Body at Kala Academy now
Manohar Parrikar’s mortal remains have reached the Kala Academy in Panaji. The mortal remains will lie in state for public homage there till around 4.00 pm.
Congress delegation seeks fresh appointment with Mridula Sinha: Reports
Reports have said that the Congress delegation is moving to Raj Bhavan to seek an appointment with Goa governor Mridula Sinha. The party had staked claim to form the government in Goa claiming that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.
Adityanath, Sonowal to arrive at Kala Academy shortly
The Times of India reports that chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Sarbananda Sonowal will arrive at Kala Academy shortly to pay their respects to Manohar Parrikar who died on Sunday after battling a prolonged pancreatic cancer.
BJP, allies to hold executive committee meeting at 1.30 pm
MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar said that the leaders of BJP and ally parties will hold executive committee meeting at around 1.30 pm on Monday to decide wether to support the BJP led coalition government.
Suspended Goa Assembly may be way out as BJP’s hunt for next CM hits ally roadblock
Nitin Gadkari has begun a second-round of talks regarding the next Goa CM after the first round late on Sunday remained inconclusive after the talks reached a deadlock. Sources told News18 both Maharashtra Gomantak Party and Goa Forward Party are of the opinion that suspended Assembly can be an alternative in case of this deadlock.
While Gadkari was not available for comments, BJP MLA Lobo said MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar wanted to be the chief minister due to which the discussions came to a halt. "Sudin Dhavalikar wants himself to be the CM, while the BJP wants that the leader of the alliance should be from their camp. We could not reach to any decision," Lobo said.
Nitin Gadkari begins Round Two of talks
According to several reports, after paying last respects to the Goa Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reportedly began round two of talks regarding picking the next chief ministerial face for the state.
Gadkari arrived in Panjim late on Sunday and even after several meetings, the party leaders did not reach any consensus till Monday morning. According to reports, both the BJP and the Congress are keen to form the government in the state. Gadkari has begun the round two of talks, PTI reported.
Only a BJP MLA should be Goa CM, it's but obvious: Glenn Ticlo
Amid speculations over who the BJP will pick as the new Goa chief minister, one MLA has asserted that only a BJP MLA should become the next Goa chief minister. The remark comes at a time when leader of Maharashtra Gomantak Party, which is a BJP ally in the state, Sudin Dhavlikar expressed his wish to be the next Goa CM.
BJP MLA Glenn Ticlo, speaking to ANI, said that the final decision on the chief minister candidate will be taken by the central leadership. Ticlo further asserted that it was only "obvious" that one of the 12 BJP MLAs should lead the state. "It is but obvious," Ticlo was quoted as saying.
Parrikar will be remembered for rebuilding Goa, modernising armed forces: Cabinet condoles Goa CM's death
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to condole the death of Manohar Parrikar. After observing two minutes of silence, the Cabinet approved one-day national mourning across the country in the memory of the leader.
The resolution passed by the Cabinet read, "In his passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called as the Chief Minister of commoners. Shri Parrikar will be remembered for his simplicity and his abilities as an exceptional administrator. His contribution to the building of modern Goa and to the modernisation of India's Armed Forces as well as improvement to the lives of ex.-Servicemen will never be forgotten. The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Goa on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."
IIT-B to hold condolence meet today at 5 pm
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) will hold condolence meet on Monday evening to pay tribute to their alumnus, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after a long illness on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 5 pm at the institute's P C Saxena auditorium, an IIT-B spokesperson said.
In 2017, he addressed the 55th convocation of the Mumbai-based institute where he told the graduates to take up jobs in social and development sectors. The Indian Express report said that as an alumnus of the famed institute, Parrikar also asked students to join politics and the Army, said a former IIT-B student who was present at the convocation ceremony. "Why can't IIT graduates, who have had the best engineering education in the country, take up academics and run some of these colleges, and transform their quality?" Parrikar had then said.
RIPParrikar: Technocrat-turned politician known for his administrative acumen
From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, technocrat-turned politician Manohar Parrikar was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of Goa.
A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.
An unassuming man, Parrikar, who had launched a campaign against the Congress-led government on the issue of illegal mining in the state, emerged as the rallying-point for anti-Congress sentiments.
Parrikar's sons at Goa BJP headquarters
Sons of Manohar Parrikar — Utpal Parrikar and Abhijat Parrikar — were seen at the BJP headquarters in Panjim where Parrikar's mortal remains are kept. Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families.
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to reach Goa shortly
Final rites of Manohar Parrikar to be performed at 5 pm today
The last rites of Manohar Parrikar are likely to be performed at 5 pm on Monday at the Miramar beach. The memorial of Goa's first chief minister Dayanand Bandokar is also at the same location.
Who will be new Goa Chief Minister? Only speculations at this point
While reports have said that BJP's Pramod Sawant has the edge in the race for the next Goa Chief Minister, everything is merely speculative at this point. Since Parrikar's death was reported on Sunday, several names have been floating in the race for the next Goa chief minister while the Congress staked claim to the government.
While the state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar, who is also one of the frontrunners for the job, said that the party will announce the CM today, he also said that Parrikar's funeral is the priority than government formation. "We will first have to pay a visit to his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to the party office and after that a decision will be taken," Tendulkar told the media after the meeting which was held at a city resort.
Front runners for the Goa CM post
While the BJP Goa chief Vinay Tendulkar has said that the party will pick a new chief minister today, the party has told several media outlets that there is no consensus yet. Based on the reports, however, here are the top front runners for the job:
Speaker Pramod Sawant is known to be from the cadre and having seen as someone who had “ear of the chief minister”, and someone who was groomed by Parrikar himself.
Health Minister Vishwajit Rane is winning round one as reports emerged that he has the support of Goa Forward and independent MLAs.
During a meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikarexpressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
Vinay Tendulkar, state party president and Shripad Naik are the other names doing the rounds.
Raosaheb Patil Danve condoles Parrikar's death
Remembering Manohar Parrikar
Tributes poured in from all quarters after President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced that Parrikar passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Seven-day mourning in Goa
Seven-day mourning has been declared in Goa, following the death of its chief minister Manohar Parrikar. All the state government offices, local autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, all educational institutions including aided institutions shall remain closed on 18 March. High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state will also remain shut today.
Parrikar to get a State funeral with full military honours
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who died after battling a long illness, will be accorded state funeral with full military honours on Monday, according to the home ministry. MHA joint secretary S K Shahi, in an order issued on Sunday, said the Ministry of Defence is requested to make arrangements for state funeral with full military honours. "It has been decided by the government that state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary," Shahi has said in the circular.
How are the numbers stacked in Goa Assembly?
The Congress Saturday staked claim to form government in Goa claiming that the Manohar Parrikar dispensation has lost its majority in the Assembly following the demise of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza. In a letter to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar staked claim to form the government and demanded dismissal of the BJP-led dispensation.
Here's how the numbers are stacked in Goa: The strength of the Goa Assembly is 40. Till Sunday, it was 37 after the death of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs — Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte. After Parrikar's death, the strength is now reduced to 36.
The Congress is currently the single-largest party in the state with 14 MLAs in the 40-member House. The BJP has 12 legislators and its government is supported by three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party and Maharashtra Gomantak Party, and three Independents. There is also a NCP MLA in the assembly. All the alliance partners had been clear for long that they would support only a government led by Parrikar.
In a boost to Congress, one of the BJP's MLA Pandurang Madkaikar is in the hospital and is unlikely to be able to come to the Assembly for a possible vote. This is the reason the Congress has been saying it has 14 MLAs to the BJP’s 11. Another BJP MLA, Speaker Sawant, has only a casting vote.
Union Cabinet meeting at 10 am today to condole Parrikar's death
The Union Cabinet will meet at 10 am today to condole the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Two-minute silence will be observed in his memory and a resolution would also be passed hailing Parrikar's contribution as a public figure, official sources said.
High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts to be shut today
A day after chief minister Manohar Parrikar's death, Goa announced seven days of State Mourning. High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state will also remain closed today.
Visuals from outside Manohar Parrikar's residence as preparations for funeral are underway
The last rites of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar are scheduled to be performed at Miramar on Monday evening. Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office from 9.30 am to 10.30 am on Monday, before shifting them to the Kala Academy. People will be allowed to pay their last respects to the chief minister at the academy between 11 am and 4 pm.
Goa observes seven-day mourning period, all government offices to remain shut today
As a mark of respect to Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away on Sunday evening, the state government said that all government offices, local-autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings and educational institutions will remain shut on Monday.
In a statement, the government also said that a seven-day State Mourning will be observed throughout Goa from 18 March-24 March, both days inclusive. "During the period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all the (official) buildings across Goa and there'll be no official entertainment," the statement said.
Parrikar's funeral priority, say BJP Goa leaders
After the first round of talks failed early Monday morning, state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said Parrikar's last rites would be handled before any government formation process is discussed again. "We will first have to pay a visit to his mortal remains. Then his body will be taken to the party office and after that a decision will be taken," Tendulkar told the media after the meeting which was held at a city resort.
Lobo echoed Tendulkar's statement, saying: "Today (Monday) Manohar ji's final rites and other things have to be done. That is the first priority. Solution will come tomorrow (Tuesday)." The BJP MLA also said that during the meeting with Gadkari and Santosh, Dhavalikar had put forth a proposal to make him the Chief Minister of the coalition government.
Nothing decided on who will be the next CM, says BJP ally
Earlier, Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai, emerging from the meeting, had said that the parties were yet to reach a conclusion. The meeting was inconclusive and "the BJP has informed them that they will get back later during the day," Sardesai had said.
He said the parties expressed apprehensions on how to proceed in the absence of Parrikar. "We are expecting them to respond to our apprehensions soon," he added. The GFP leader, however, said the party had not yet shut its doors on the BJP.
Today's schedule
What happened last night
On Sunday night, after Nitin Gadkari met with BJP leaders and allies in Cidade De Goa, Sudin Dhavalikar spoke to the media regarding picking the new chief minister and said, "They will decide in 1 hour after discussions with the MLAs. I'm going to the executive committee of my party, I will ask them to have a resolution. After one hour we will know who is the candidate."
The decision on who will be next Goa CM is yet to be taken.
RECAP: Centre announces national mourning; Tricolour to fly at half-mast in New Delhi
Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died on Sunday after a prolonged pancreatic illness. Parrikar had undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS Delhi and a private hospital in Mumbai.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari arrived in Goa in the early hours of Monday by a midnight flight to decide on the leadership issue in the state following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
The Indian Express reported that while not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting inside, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
The Centre announced national mourning following the demise of Parrikar. The national flag will fly at half-mast in New Delhi and in capitals of states and Union Territories. A state funeral will be accorded to Parrikar.
Goa politics in turmoil
According to news reports, the Congress party in Goa has managed to convince NCP MLA Churchill Alemao and one independent to join their side. According to The Indian Express, the total tally for Congress now stands at 17, two shy of the majority mark. Countering Congress' claim, BJP says, these numbers don't count, they still can’t prove at floor test.
Earlier tonight, Congress formally staked its claim with Governor Mridula Sinha to form a government in Goa. In their letter, they added that the government was in power as coalition partners supported Parrikar, and not BJP.
Parrikar had proposed to make Modi face of BJP during campaign for 2014 LS polls
In the summer of 2013, Goa chief minister Parrikar hosted another BJP conclave where Modi's fate was to be decided — this time on whether he should be declared the prime ministerial nominee. It was Parrikar who had moved the proposal to make him the face of the party. When Modi became the prime minister, he kept the defence minister’s post vacant (giving additional charge to Arun Jaitley) because he wanted Parrikar to move to Delhi from Goa.
Modi believed that Parrikar had the credentials to be at the helm in the defence ministry. He had decision-making capacity in tough circumstances and unquestionable personal integrity, and was a proven administrator. Parrikar took his time and finally moved to Delhi, only to return to Goa three years later.
What's next for Goa politics?
To understand what may happen next, take a look at current composition of the Goa Assembly. Its total strength is 40 but currently, it has only 36 MLAs.
Four seats are vacant due to death of Manohar Parrikar and Francis D’Souza (both BJP) and resignation of Subash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte (both Congress). The BJP now has 12 MLAs, its current allies MGP and Goa Forward Party have three each, there are three Independents and NCP has one, Congress has 14 MLAs.
As on now, except Congress, the rest of the House is with the BJP government. Congress is hoping that post-Parrikar, the scenario will change. The Congress has already staked claim to form an alternate government.
'A true patriot and exceptional administrator': Narendra Modi condoles death of Amit Shah
Congress stakes claim to form Goa government
On Saturday, the Congress staked claim to form the government in Goa. The party, in a letter, asked Governor Mridula Sinha to "dismiss" the BJP-led government which it said was in a minority. “We were the largest party on the day of the elections and we asked to be invited. We are again asking what is our right," the letter read.
The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.
After the Congress dispatched a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, the BJP called for an “emergency meeting” at the party headquarters in Panaji. In the letter, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar attributed the Congress decision to the death of former Cabinet minister Francis D’Souza in February, reducing the BJP strength to 13. The letter was emailed, faxed and hand-delivered to Raj Bhawan.
Governor Sinha is yet to give the party an appointment but until late evening, she met BJP’s organising secretary Satish Dhond.
Deputy Speaker and BJP leader Michael Lobo Saturday said the “emergency meeting” was called to discuss the details on Parrikar’s health, which he said was showing no signs of improvement and had forced the party to start discussing options and taking the coalition into confidence.
Program schedule of Manohar Parrikar’s final journey
From 9.30 am to 10.30 am, Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panjim. At 10.30 am, Parrikar’s mortal remains will be taken to Kala Academy. From 11 am to 4 pm, people will be allowed to pay final respects to the former Goa chief minister. At 4 pm, the funeral procession will begin towards Miramar. Parrikar will finally be laid to rest at 5 pm.
Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday after battling pancreatic ailment
The former Union Defence Minister passed away after battling pancreatic ailment for which he had undergone treatment in the US as well as at AIIMS Delhi and a private hospital in Mumbai.
We will prove majority: Congress
Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar told ANI, "We met the Governor and staked claim to form government as we are the single largest party in the state. We have 14 MLAs and we should be given the chance to form the government. We have told that we will prove majority. Saddened by demise of Goa CM."
Mridula Sinha has assured Congress that they will get opportunity to prove their numbers in Goa Assembly
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said that governor Mridula Sinha has assured the party that she would give the Congress an opportunity on Monday evening to prove their numbers as the single largest party. The Times of India reports that Congress has said that they have also kept legal options open in case the governor does not invite them to form the government.
Rahul Gandhi, party leaders pay respects to Parrikar at Karnataka rally
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leaders observe two-minute silence at a public rally in Kalburgi in Karnataka to pay last respects to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Congress MLAs pay respect to Parrikar
All senior Congress MLAs led by Pratap Singh Rane pay respects to mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar.
VISUALS: Nitin Gadkari pays last respects to Parrikar
Parrikar's final journey
A pall of gloom descended on the BJP office in Panjim and hundreds of Parrikar supporters turned emotional when his mortal remains, wrapped in the Tricolour, was brought. The area around the BJP office in the heart of the capital city was packed with people who arrived there to pay tributes to Parrikar before his final journey, News18 reported
RIPParrikar: Technocrat-turned politician known for his administrative acumen
From an RSS pracharak to a Union Minister, technocrat-turned politician Manohar Parrikar was known for his administrative acumen and clean image, which left an indelible mark on the politics of Goa.
A Mumbai IIT graduate in metallurgical engineering and among the first members of BJP in Goa, Parrikar was instrumental in raising the profile of his party from its just four members in state assembly in 1994 to its present status as a ruling party in the state assembly.
An unassuming man, Parrikar, who had launched a campaign against the Congress-led government on the issue of illegal mining in the state, emerged as the rallying-point for anti-Congress sentiments.
Parrikar's body reaches BJP office
Parrikar's sons at Goa BJP headquarters
Sons of Manohar Parrikar — Utpal Parrikar and Abhijat Parrikar — were seen at the BJP headquarters in Panjim where Parrikar's mortal remains are kept. Parrikar is survived by two sons and their families.
Raosaheb Patil Danve condoles Parrikar's death
Goa Archbishop condoles Parrikar's death
The Goa Church has condoled the demise of Manohar Parrikar, claiming that the chief minister sometimes sought its opinion before taking "far-reaching decisions for the benefit of the state". "We acknowledge gratefully the respect and consideration he had for the church authorities in this state," Archbishop of Goa and Daman Fr Filipe Neri Ferrao said in a condolence message on Sunday.
Remembering Manohar Parrikar
Tributes poured in from all quarters after President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday announced that Parrikar passed away after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Seven-day mourning in Goa
Seven-day mourning has been declared in Goa, following the death of its chief minister Manohar Parrikar. All the state government offices, local autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, all educational institutions including aided institutions shall remain closed on 18 March. High Court of Bombay at Goa and District Courts in the state will also remain shut today.
Today's schedule
What happened last night
On Sunday night, after Nitin Gadkari met with BJP leaders and allies in Cidade De Goa, Sudin Dhavalikar spoke to the media regarding picking the new chief minister and said, "They will decide in 1 hour after discussions with the MLAs. I'm going to the executive committee of my party, I will ask them to have a resolution. After one hour we will know who is the candidate."
The decision on who will be next Goa CM is yet to be taken.