Mann Ki Baat@100: 'Show allowed me to connect with people when I came to Delhi in 2014,' says PM Modi

The historic 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat aired today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of India to help him reach the milestone. He said that his radio programme is the “Mann Ki Baat” of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

At the beginning of his address, the prime minister said, “I have received thousands of letters from you, lakhs of messages from people. While going through these letters, I got emotional and was swept away by them.”

“You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions,” he added.

“The Mann Ki Baat show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people’s participation,” PM Modi said while adding that the show is a way of celebrating others’ achievements, an occasion to learn from others.

India is chairing #G20 this year. This is another reason that along with education our resolve has strengthened to further enrich our diverse global cultures. Be it NEP or studying in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav were highlighted in… pic.twitter.com/xcgUg7AuZ7 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

During the show, he also recalled how Mann Ki Baat was conceived in 2014. He said, “On October 3, 2014, we began the journey of Mann Ki Baat on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Just as the day of Vijaya Dashami celebrates the victory of good over evil, Mann Ki Baat also represented the goodness and positivity of Indians.”

He also mentioned the success of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign which has improved the gender ratio in the country.

“I started the campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana itself. The ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one’s life,” he said.

Talking about how India has progressed in empowering women, he said, “I’m glad that MannKiBaat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake.”

“MannKiBaat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups,” he added.

Lastly, he expressed his gratitude to people for making Mann Ki Baat a reality. “I would like to thank those who have taken the command of Mann Ki Baat. The strength of the people of India made it possible to make Mann Ki Baat a success.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.