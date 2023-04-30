India

Mann Ki Baat@100: 'Show allowed me to connect with people when I came to Delhi in 2014,' says PM Modi

During the show, PM Modi recalled how Mann Ki Baat was conceived in 2014. He also talked about the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign

FP Staff April 30, 2023 11:51:53 IST
Mann Ki Baat@100: 'Show allowed me to connect with people when I came to Delhi in 2014,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recording of the 100th episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', in New Delhi on Saturday. ANI

The historic 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat aired today where Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of India to help him reach the milestone. He said that his radio programme is the “Mann Ki Baat” of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

At the beginning of his address, the prime minister said, “I have received thousands of letters from you, lakhs of messages from people. While going through these letters, I got emotional and was swept away by them.”

“You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions,” he added.

Related Articles

BJP to organise 4 lakh venues across country and abroad to celebrate 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

PM Modi receives congratulations from Bill Gates on 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

“The Mann Ki Baat show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people’s participation,” PM Modi said while adding that the show is a way of celebrating others’ achievements, an occasion to learn from others.

During the show, he also recalled how Mann Ki Baat was conceived in 2014. He said, “On October 3, 2014, we began the journey of Mann Ki Baat on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Just as the day of Vijaya Dashami celebrates the victory of good over evil, Mann Ki Baat also represented the goodness and positivity of Indians.”

He also mentioned the success of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign which has improved the gender ratio in the country.

“I started the campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ from Haryana itself. The ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one’s life,” he said.

Talking about how India has progressed in empowering women, he said, “I’m glad that MannKiBaat has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake.”

MannKiBaat has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups,” he added.

Lastly, he expressed his gratitude to people for making Mann Ki Baat a reality. “I would like to thank those who have taken the command of Mann Ki Baat. The strength of the people of India made it possible to make Mann Ki Baat a success.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 30, 2023 12:02:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's UK visit witnesses research collaborations in spotlight
World

Union Minister Jitendra Singh's UK visit witnesses research collaborations in spotlight

The Union Minister was given insights into the ongoing projects on which scientists and researchers from both countries were focussed and also interacted with the significant Indian student cohort at the leading research university

WATCH: PM Modi addresses nation on Mann ki Baat, says each episode has been special
India

WATCH: PM Modi addresses nation on Mann ki Baat, says each episode has been special

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached 100 crore listeners, says IIM survey
India

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached 100 crore listeners, says IIM survey

The survey found that more than 100 crore people have listened to the programme at least once, while around 41 crore were occasional listeners