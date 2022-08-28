Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people to join campaign against malnutrition

PM Modi also said that better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of 'Poshan Abhiyan'. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India free from malnutrition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his 92nd ‘Mann Ki Baat’ urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition, while stressing that social awareness was a crucial aspect of this fight. Modi urged the people to join the campaign to fight malnutrition in the coming month.

“Besides festivals, September is also dedicated to a big campaign related to nutrition. We celebrate ‘Poshan maah’ or nutrition month between September 1 and 30,” Modi said.

“Better use of technology and public participation have also become an important part of ‘Poshan Abhiyan’. The Jal Jeevan mission is going to have a big impact in making India malnutrition free,” he added.

Efforts associated with social awareness play an important role in dealing with the challenges of malnutrition, Modi said and urged people to make efforts to remove malnutrition.

Efforts for social awareness play an important role in tackling the challenges of malnutrition. I would urge all of you in the coming nutrition month, to take part in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition: PM during #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/UkJvqUlvQu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 28, 2022

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, he said, “In this month of independence, in our entire country, in every city, every village, the nectar of Amrit Mahotsav is flowing. On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolor, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit.”

“People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolor. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign. We are getting to witness the same spirit of patriotism again in the Amrit Mahotsav,” he added.

Talking about the Amrit Sarovar built in Mocha Gram Panchayat in Mandla, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said that this Amrit Sarovar is built near the Kanha National Park and has further enhanced the beauty of this area. The newly constructed Shaheed Bhagat Singh Amrit Sarovar in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh is also drawing a lot of people. This lake, built in the Niwari Gram Panchayat, is spread over 4 acres. The tree plantation on the shoreline of the lake is enhancing its beauty.

The celebration of Amrit Mahotsav were seen not only in India, but also in other countries of the world. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/blq1kobV2m — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 28, 2022

He also added that people are also coming from far and wide to see the 35 feet high tricolor near the lake. This campaign of Amrit Sarovars is going on in full swing in Karnataka as well. In the village ‘Bilkerur’ of Bagalkot district, people have built a very beautiful Amrit Sarovar. In this area, people had a lot of problems because of the water flowing down from the mountain; farmers and their crops also suffered losses. To make the Amrit Sarovar, the people of the village channelized all the water and brought it aside. This also solved the problem of floods in the area.

Talking about millets and its benefits for the farmers, PM Modi said, “Nowadays, the younger generation is much focused on Healthy Living and Eating. Even if you look at it this way, millets contain plenty of protein, fiber, and minerals. Many people even call it a Superfood. Millets have many benefits, not just one. Along with reducing obesity, they also reduce the risk of diabetes, hypertension and heart related diseases. Along with that, they are also helpful in preventing stomach and liver ailments.”

He added, “Today a lot is being done to promote Millets in the country. Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that, production can be increased. It is my request to my farmer brothers and sisters to adopt Millets, that is, coarse grains, more and more and benefit from it. It feels good to see that many such start-ups are emerging today, which are working on Millets. Some of these are making Millet Cookies, while some are also making Millet Pancakes and Dosa.”

Today, millets are being categorised as a superfood. A lot is being done to promote millets in the country. Along with focusing on research and innovation related to this, FPOs are being encouraged, so that, production can be increased. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/ASZ3X29oDW — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 28, 2022

The prime minister also urged people to watch the Swaraj serial, which highlights the contributions of freedom fighters, on Doordarshan.

The PM Modi said that this will give rise to a new awakening about the great heroes who took part in the freedom struggle.

“I got an opportunity to go to a premiere of Swaraj. This is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement. It is telecast every Sunday at 9 pm on Doordarshan,” he said.

“I urge you to take time out to watch it and do show it to the children. Schools and colleges can also record it and compose a special program when the school-college opens on Monday. A new awakening will arise in our country about these great heroes,” he added.

PM @narendramodi urges everyone to watch ‘Swaraj’ serial on Doordarshan. It is great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes who took part in the freedom movement. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/3aaTxex3QZ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 28, 2022

While concluding his speech, PM Modi wished everyone all the best for the upcoming festivals and special occasions. Along with this, he mentioned the National Sports Day, which is celebrated on 29th August, and wished the young sportspersons to continue to raise the glory of our tricolor on global forums.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.