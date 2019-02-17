Manish Tewari claims JeM has close ties with Imran Khan's PTI, calls for strict action against Pakistan

Mumbai: Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged the Centre to take stringent action against Pakistan with regard to the Pulwama terror attack, asserting that Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the attack, enjoys "close ties" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on the sidelines of a book launch in Mumbai on Saturday, Tewari said, "We are continuous of the opinion that this is a ghastly attack and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has taken responsibility of this attack, has very close ties with PTI. Hence this makes Pakistan government responsible for this attack and whatever action the Indian government takes, we are with them."

He also said that the person behind the attack was the same terrorist whom the previous NDA government had released in Kandahar.

"Why did this attack happen and what were the lapses needs to be investigated. However, the person behind this attack is Maulana Masood Azhar, the same man whom the previous NDA government has released in Kandahar. It is important to settle scores with them. The whole country is standing with the government and our armed forces," he said.

A JeM terrorist rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14, killing as many as 42 CRPF personnel.

A day after the attack, the Centre withdrew 'Most Favoured Nation' status granted to Pakistan and called for "international isolation" of the neighbouring country. Over 48 countries have come out in support of India and condemned the dastardly terror attack.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.