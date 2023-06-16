Manipur violence: WATCH Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal set on fire by mob

In the latest incident of violence in Manipur, a mob on Thursday night torched residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in Imphal’s Kongba.

The minister was not at home at the time when his Manipur house was torched by miscreants. He was in Kerala.

Singh termed the act inhuman and appealed for peace in Manipur.

“I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home. The miscreants came with petrol bombs and damage has been done to the ground floor and first floor of my home,” the Union Minister told news agency ANI.

Appeal for peace

The minister appealed for peace in the state and said, “It is very sad to see what is happening in my home state. Those indulging in this kind of violence are absolutely inhuman.”

“An eye for an eye will make the whole world go blind. Violence doesn’t help any cause. Those who are indulging in this violence are doing a huge disservice to the nation. It also reflects that they are enemies of humanity,” the minister said.

Violence in Manipur

Since 3 May, Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes between two groups — Meiteis and Kukis — over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. As many as 115 people have been killed and over 40,000 displaces so far.

Earlier on Thursday, a violent mob set ablaze at least two abandoned houses. The occupants of the houses had left after the ethnic violence started in the northeastern state last month.

A day earlier (on Wednesday), miscreants made an attempt to burn down the official residence of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West. His home was partly burnt.

On Tuesday, nine people were killed and 10 others were injured in an attack in the Khamenlok area. Police said that a group of armed assailants began attacking people in the area in ethnic violence-hit Manipur and the gunfight was triggered after security forces reached the area to counter the assailants.

Why Manipur is witnessing incidents of violence?

In Manipur, the Meiteis are the dominant community in Imphal valley, while Kukis mostly reside in the hill districts. The violence on 3 May was triggered during a court order for granting schedule tribe status to Meities.

Soon the violence spread to the state and additional security forces were pumped in to bring the situation under control.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on 1 June, had announced the formation of the panel as part of measures to ease tensions.

However, earlier this week, prominent civil society organisations from Meitei and Kuki communities refused to be a part of a peace committee that the Union government constituted to broker peace in the state.

