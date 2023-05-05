Manipur Violence: Train services cancelled in state till situation improves; Army sounds alert about fake videos

In view of the escalating situation in the Northeastern state, all Manipur-bound trains have been halted till the situation improves.

Indian Army on Thursday sounded alert about fake videos related to the security situation in Manipur, including a video of an attack on an Assam Rifles post, being circulated by “inimical elements for vested interests.”

“Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only,” tweeted SpearCorps. IndianArmy



Clashes that broke out in the state on Wednesday between the tribals and the majority Meiei community, intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community.

The spiralling violence has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages. Defence PRO Lt Col M Rawat said the Indian Army and Assam rifles evacuated more than 7,500 civilians to safety in the violence-hit Northeastern state, a TOI report mentioned.