Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam, asks Gauhati HC Chief Justice to designate judges

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the trial of sexual assault cases related to Manipur ethnic violence, which were transferred to CBI, will take place in Guwahati and asked the Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court to nominate judges who are conversant with one or more languages spoken in Manipur.

Manipur violence: Supreme Court while ordering that trial in the cases that were transferred to CBI will take place in Guwahati, says that Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court will nominate judges who are conversant with one or more languages spoken in Manipur. — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023

“At the present stage, bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and a need to ensure a fair process of criminal justice administration, it requests the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officer,” said the bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The top court said that all applications for the production of accused, remand, judicial custody, extension of custody and other proceedings will be allowed in the online mode bearing in mind both distance and security issues at the courts in Manipur.

It ordered that judicial custody shall be permitted in Manipur.

“There have been victims in valleys and in hills. It would be difficult for people who suffered in valleys to travel to hills, and the other way around. We can’t go into who suffered more, there are victims in both communities,” said the SC bench.

The apex court said that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has ensured that proper internet facilities shall be provided from Manipur for video conferencing etc. The court said that its directions shall not preclude those who wish to appear physically in Guwahati.

The court further said that the statement of witnesses under 164 CrPC are to be recorded in the presence of local Magistrate in Manipur, adding that acting Chief Justice of Manipur High Court will designate one or more magistrates for recording of statements of witnesses.

SC said that the test identification parades must be done through video conferencing mode in presence of a Manipur-based magistrate.

The applications seeking search and arrest warrant will be issued by the investigating officer by the online mode, the court added.

Manipur has been plunged in a frenzy of violence since May, over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. This order led to ethnic clashes breaking out between different ethnic groups.

Last month, a graphic video depicting two women being paraded naked and assaulted went viral, shocking the nation and bringing renewed attention to the allegations of human rights violations emerging from Manipur. This led to the Supreme Court taking suo motu cognizance of the video and starting to monitor the investigation into these alleged incidents as well as other instances of violence across the state.

With inputs from agencies