Manipur violence: Mobs clash in Imphal, attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders

Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.

FP Staff June 17, 2023 10:11:16 IST
Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community in Manipur on Thursday. PTI

In fresh violence, two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.

Automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. Besides, an attempt was also made to loot of Iringbam police station in Imphal West. However, no weapons were stolen.

Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Rapid Action Force held joint marches till midnight through the state capital to halt rioters from congregating.

A mob of approximately 1,000 people came together to try and burn down buildings near the palace compound.

RAF fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Another mob tried to set the house of Biswajeet, MLA on fire. RAF column, however, dispersed the crowd.

Another mob surrounded the BJP office post midnight at Sinjemai, but could not do any harm as an Army column dispersed it.

Similarly, a crowd tried to vandalise the home of Sharda Devi, BJP (women’s) president near Porampet in Imphal around midnight. Security forces managed to disperse the youth.

Manipur violence Mobs clash in Imphal attempts at torching houses of BJP leaders
Graphic: Pranay Bhardwaj

Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh’s house, located in Imphal’s Kongba, was set on fire recently by a mob of over 1,000 people. Fortunately for the minister, he wasn’t at his residence at the time of the incident.

The state has been witnessing violence and vandalism since 3 May when clashes broke out during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe.

With inputs from PTI

