Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the law and order situation in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials through video conferencing, as the Centre sent additional security forces and anti-riot vehicles to the violence-hit Northeastern state.

Around 1,000 more central paramilitary personnel with anti-riot vehicles arrived in Manipur on Friday, PTI said citing sources.

Sources told PTI that Article 355 of the Constitution has not been invoked in Manipur. Under the provision, the central government can handle the law and order machinery of a state.

Shah, who is staying put in the national capital away from the poll campaign in Karnataka, is also taking regular inputs from security and intelligence agencies about the Manipur situation.

Clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday and intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest against a proposal to give Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community.

Shoot-at-sight orders in Manipur

The state government on Thursday issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” to contain the spiralling violence which has displaced thousands of people from their villages.

A Defence spokesperson said a total of 13,000 people were rescued and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its firm control.

On Thursday, Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing attended by the Manipur chief minister, the state’s chief secretary, the police chief, the Union home secretary and other top officials of the central government.

He also held telephonic conversations with chief ministers of Manipur’s neighbouring states. The dialled Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Zoramthanga of Mizoram and Himanta Biswa Sarma of Assam.

Meanwhile, at least five Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers and seven senior superintendents of police (SSP) and SP-rank officers of the CRPF have been tasked with coordinating the deployment of various security forces in Manipur. Some of these senior officers are being rushed in from Delhi and Ranchi, PTI said citing sources.

With inputs from PTI

