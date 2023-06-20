Manipur violence: Four suspected UNLF militants held in Thoubal district

Amid continued ethnic violence in Manipur, the Army on Tuesday arrested four suspected cadres of the proscribed militant outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in the Thoubal district of ethnic violence affected state.

A 51 mm mortar, an anti-personnel bomb, was recovered from the four cadres.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established near Police Station Lilong on the night of June 19. Four suspected cadres in two separate vehicles were apprehended with one 51 mm mortar,” the Army said in a tweet.

The four were handed over to the police, the force said. The UNLF is one of the oldest insurgent groups in Manipur.

More than 100 people have so far lost their lives in the ethnic violence that broke out a month ago between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur.

Clashes first broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals – Nagas and Kukis – constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court amid continued ethnic violence in Manipur on Tuesday declined an urgent hearing of a petition seeking Army protection for the minority Kuki tribals and prosecution of communal groups attacking them, while conceding it’s a “serious” law and order issue which the administration should tackle.

With inputs from PTI

