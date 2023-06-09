Manipur Violence: CBI registers 6 cases, orders SIT probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered as many as six cases related to the violence in Manipur and has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain the cause of the violence.

The police said on Thursday that two bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled a low-intensity Improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi’s residence.

“There were no casualties in the incident. Except for a few holes in the ground, the blast did not cause any major damage,” an officer said.

A total of 903 arms and 11,518 ammunition have been recovered to date from different areas in violence-hit Manipur.

At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered on Thursday during joint combing operations by security forces in ethnic violence-affected Manipur, an official said.

Domination of the arterial national highway 37, connecting capital Imphal with Assam and other parts of the country, was carried out to ensure free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur as part of the operations, he said.

Stating that 35 weapons of different types, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered on the second day of joint combing operations on Thursday in the hills and valley sector, the official said that the security forces are adopting confidence-building measures and a people-centric approach to alleviating the hardships of the people, affected by the month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

On the first day of the joint combing operations on Wednesday, the security forces recovered 29 weapons, mostly automatic, mortar, hand grenades, small arms, ammunition and warlike stores.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Kuldiep Singh, advisor (Security) to the Manipur government announced that the state remained peaceful for as no incident of violence was reported in the last 48 hours.

To provide relief to the displaced people of Manipur, Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a relief package worth Rs 101.75 crore.

The MHA’s approval of the relief package for the displaced in Manipur followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction to the state government to send a request to his ministry for such a package.

With inputs from agencies

