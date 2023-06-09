Manipur Violence: CBI registers 6 cases, orders SIT probe
At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered on Thursday during joint combing operations by security forces in ethnic violence-affected Manipur, an official said
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered as many as six cases related to the violence in Manipur and has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain the cause of the violence.
The police said on Thursday that two bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled a low-intensity Improvised explosive device (IED) at the gate of MLA Soraisam Kebi’s residence.
“There were no casualties in the incident. Except for a few holes in the ground, the blast did not cause any major damage,” an officer said.
Related Articles
A total of 903 arms and 11,518 ammunition have been recovered to date from different areas in violence-hit Manipur.
At least 35 weapons and warlike stores were recovered on Thursday during joint combing operations by security forces in ethnic violence-affected Manipur, an official said.
Domination of the arterial national highway 37, connecting capital Imphal with Assam and other parts of the country, was carried out to ensure free movement of essential goods to and from Manipur as part of the operations, he said.
Stating that 35 weapons of different types, ammunition and warlike stores were recovered on the second day of joint combing operations on Thursday in the hills and valley sector, the official said that the security forces are adopting confidence-building measures and a people-centric approach to alleviating the hardships of the people, affected by the month-long ethnic strife in the northeastern state.
On the first day of the joint combing operations on Wednesday, the security forces recovered 29 weapons, mostly automatic, mortar, hand grenades, small arms, ammunition and warlike stores.
Meanwhile, on Thursday Kuldiep Singh, advisor (Security) to the Manipur government announced that the state remained peaceful for as no incident of violence was reported in the last 48 hours.
To provide relief to the displaced people of Manipur, Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a relief package worth Rs 101.75 crore.
The MHA’s approval of the relief package for the displaced in Manipur followed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s direction to the state government to send a request to his ministry for such a package.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Take stern actions to prevent violence': Amit Shah directs security forces to restore peace in Manipur
The Home Minister also met a delegation of the Hill tribal council, Kuki Students Organisation, Kuki Chiefs Association, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj and Manipuri Muslim council in Moreh today
West Bengal job scam: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations over irregularities in municipal appointments
Allegations of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over appointments of personnel in civic bodies. The alleged scam relates to irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons and drivers
Why is there no end to violence in Manipur? Can Amit Shah help restore peace?
The demand for a Scheduled Tribe status by the dominant Meitei community led to clashes with the tribal Kukis. Violence has gripped the state since 3 May with no end in sight. Now Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting the state and there’s hope that he could bring the two warring sides together