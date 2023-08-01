India

Manipur video case: Supreme Court directs CBI to hold recording of statements of victims

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold recording of the statements of the victims in the Manipur viral video case as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm

FP Staff Last Updated:August 01, 2023 11:46:30 IST
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to hold recording of the statements of the victims in the Manipur viral video case as it is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions on the issue at 2 pm.

The court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to convey to the CBI to await the outcome of today’s hearing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions by lawyer Nizam Pasha, appearing for the women, that the CBI has asked them to come and depose before it during the day.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Manipur government, said he was not aware of it.

“Just ask them (CBI officials) to wait. We are going to take it at 2 pm today,” said the bench which also comprised justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“I will convey this,” Mehta replied.

The top court on Monday described as “horrendous” the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur amid reports that the police handed them over to the rioting mob.

It asked searching questions about delayed registration of the FIR and mooted the idea of setting up a committee of retired judges or an SIT to oversee the probe.

