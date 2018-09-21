Manipur University news LATEST updates: Vice-Chancellor in-charge, Professor K Yugindro Singh and Registrar in-charge Shyam Kesho arrived at the university late morning on Thursday. They were forced to sign an apology letter by the Manipur University Students Union, the MU Teachers Union and the MU Staff Association. The apology letter said that they regretted acting against the interests of the university. Later, based on the FIR they filed at the Singjamei police station, the raid was conducted on Thursday night.
Professor Amar Yumnam, the head of Manipur University's economics department said that from November 2016 to May 2018, V-C AP Pandey was out of station for more than six months. He also said that Pandey attended office only after 12.30 pm when he was in town.
Jogeshchandra Haobam, Imphal West SP, has confirmed that 89 students and 6 professors have been detained at different police stations namely the Imphal police station, the Singjamei police station and the Lamphel police station. They will be produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Imphal West on Friday.
The Manipur University Students Union general secretary Laishram Kendy claimed that more than 100 students and faculty members were taken into police custody during the midnight raids on Thursday night. When students asked for a reason, security officials offered none, and said they could do whatever they want, claimed Kendy.
Several students and faculty members have been arrested by the police. The administration, Army, or even the Manipur government has not issued any statement over Thursday's raids. Meanwhile, students have not been allowed to leave the campus premises.
The midnight raids at Manipur University on Thursday night were planned in advance, said local reporters. The police team with arms and ammunition conducted the raid after they confirmed that all newspapers had completed publication. The police did not take permission from the varsity proctor, which is mandatory, before conducting the raid.
Condemning the violence on the Manipur University campus on Thursday night, Manipur Students' Association Delhi said V-C AP Pandey had close connections to the RSS and BJP.
Student movement has been restricted across the Manipur University campus. Students are not being allowed to go anywhere outside their hostel without the permission of the police.
Fifty-five students from Hostel No. 5 in the Manipur University campus have reportedly been missing since Thursday night, when the raids took place.
As per latest reports, the Manipur government has suspended mobile data service in Imphal area, due to the violence and arrests which took place on the campus of the university on Thursday midnight.
About 90 students have been arrested from hostels and many injured following massive tear gas and mock bomb attacks which took place inside Manipur University at midnight on Thursday, after Vice Chancellor AP Pandey was placed under suspension since Tuesday.
Pandey has been placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university, officials said.
Manipur University is a Central University. The order issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development Monday said, "Taking into account the volatile law and order situation in the campus, Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry or till further order."
The suspension order signed by deputy secretary of the higher education department of HRD Ministry said "The Manipur government had informed that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem and administrative crises in the state."
Meanwhile, a two-member independent committee, which was instituted by the HRD ministry to probe into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities of Pandey had started working on 6 September.
The enquiry committee which had asked all stakeholders to submit relevant details till 16 September had extended the deadline till 24 September.
Justice (retired) T Nandakumar is the head of the committee while Professor MK Choudhury is the member.
The agitating bodies — Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) — had submitted their written affidavits to the committee.
The committee has in a statement said he (Pandey) has to appear before it in person for "three consecutive days" beginning 26 September wherein all witnesses will be examined.
The 85-day agitation by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA had paralysed functioning of the Manipur university. The MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are demanding the removal of Pandey alleging administrative and financial irregularities by him.
The agitation ended on 22 August and the university started functioning from 23 August with Pandey proceeding on leave.
But resuming of duties by Pandey has further deteriorated the atmosphere of the university, the order added.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 14:24 PM
AP Pandey is first V-C to stay in govt quarters outside Manipur University campus: Local reporters
Local reporters said that V-C AP Pandey is the first V-C in the history of the varsity to be living in government quarters outside the campus, with all his expenses paid for from the Manipur University's funds. The V-C generally stays on campus.
Silence over Manipur University midnight raids
WATCH: Police forcefully enters boy's hostel in Manipur University
A student of the Manipur University, who was an eye witness when the raids were conducted, told Firstpost that the police entered by force and attacked the student hostels, especially the boys' hostel. The student has requested anonymity.
Manipur University Student's Union members targetted; students have been taken to Singjamei police station in Imphal
According to sources, around 90 students were whisked away after the raid that took on Thursday night. The police specifically looked for students who were a part of the Manipur University Student's Union and had taken part in the student agitation, students said. A confrontation between the 90 students and the police personnel broke out in the university premises after which the tear gas and mock bombs were used by the police. The students are said to have been taken to the Singjamei police station in Imphal.
Student movement restricted across campus
55 students missing from varsity hostel
Mobile internet suspended in Imphal
90 students arrested from Manipur University in midnight raids
Police intervened due to breakdown of law and order on campus, says Manipur govt
Speaking to Firstpost, Manipur education minister Thokchom Radheshyam said the government wanted classes to run smoothly but the police had to intervene due to breakdown of law and order, which resulted in some violence.
"We want to have a peaceful atmosphere in the university. We want the classes to run smoothly. The police had to intervene because there was a breakdown of law and order situation due to some miscreants. There was some violence. We are in touch with the Central government. The V-C will be able to give a better picture. I cannot comment when total normalcy will be restored but as of now, the situation is peaceful in the campus," he said.
BHU executive council mulls suspending AP Pandey from university
According to the highly placed sources in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the executive council is now contemplating suspending AP Pandey from the university. The decision is being taken in view of controversies surrounding Pandey. The next meeting of the executive coucil is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month. Pandey is a professor in economics department of the BHU and was sent to Manipur university on deputation.
Need to take action to restore normalcy, says Registrar in-charge Shyam Kesho
"If you don't take any action... when I say action, I don't mean action against students... but unless we don't take up official procedure, how long will the university remain as how it was before yesterday's events? There was a huge confusion amid the general public as to whom to cooperate with," Registrar in-charge Shyam Kesho said.
Vice-Chancellor's office being broke open
Pro V-C Yugindro Singh says MUTA leaders harassed him on Thursday
Claiming that he was harassed and grilled by Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA) leaders on Thursday, Manipur University's Pro V-C Yugindro Singh said, "Yesterday, for the first time in my long service in the university, I had a terrible time at the hands of some MUTA leaders and some student leaders. They confined me, harassed me and forced me to sign a printed paper. I signed it just to escape the spot. I was detained for about two hours. I had a very difficult time. They locked the rooms."
With Manipur's complex insurgency history, can't expect AP Pandey to learn state's nuances
Plagued by insurgency for about half-a-century, there are about 200 armed militant groups operating in Manipur, each with its own plethora of demands and different modes and methods of meeting financial requirements.
This is broadly to also say that there are numerous big, medium and small functional power centres in the state where a person not familiar with the rough and tough of Manipur’s melting pot will take a lot of time to understand, comprehend, analyse and then to act. Parachuting V-C AP Pandey from Varanasi and expecting him to learn the complexities and nuances of Manipur’s society in a very short period of time in itself was a bad idea.
Pandey received demand for Rs 5 cr from insurgent outfits
AP Pandey’s experience in Imphal not been particularly delightful. In February, he received a Rs 5 crore demand notice from one of the insurgent outfits. “From where do I get that kind of money?” he asks.
Asked about the allegations against him, Pandey says: “I had streamlined the financial and administrative processes and started the process of tendering for various works. This ruffled many feathers who instigated the civic organisations and students.”
Varsity professor claims V-C AP Pandey was out of station for more than 6 months
Six professors in police custody
AP Pandey appointed as Manipur University V-C in October 2016
Professor Pandey was appointed the university’s V-C in October 2016, two years after the BJP-led NDA government swept to power in a landslide verdict in the country. Less than a year later, the BJP wrested power from the Congress in the border state with Nongthombam Biren Singh being sworn in as Manipur’s first ever BJP chief minister.
Manipur University is not new to controversies
Controversies and agitations are not new to Manipur University. Before Professor AP Pandey’s appointment, there was a raging controversy over a decision to reduce the reservation of seats for the state’s tribal students from 31 percent to 7.5 percent. The appointment of Pandey was intended to have a balming effect. That move has seemingly misfired badly.
89 students, six professors detained at different police stations
WATCH: 'State govt protecting Pandey,' says MUSU general secretary Laishram Kendy
In a video message, Manipur University Students Union general secretary Laishram Kendy claimed that more than 100 students and faculty members were taken into police custody on Thursday midnight. When students asked for a reason, security officials offered none, and said they could do whatever they want, claimed Kendy. Here is the full transcription of the message:
"On the midnight of 20 September, 2018, around 12.30 am a huge number of state forces entered the Manipur University campus terrorising students especially in the boys' hostels in an attempt to arrest them en masse. The incident was unfortunate and uncalled for. No reason was stated for the attempt and when students inquired, the police bluntly responded that they are under no obligation to give any reason(s) for the arrest and they are going to do what ever they want. After such a blunt statement from the police, the students resisted the arrest attempt. Afterwards, the police unleashed their brutality, kicking doors and firing tear gas inside the hostel directly.
It has come to our knowledge that more than 100 students have been under police custody with around 10 facult members, including the current V-C in-charge Professor Vishwanath.
What I want to say is that, it is not going to be a groundless claim that the state government is protecting AP Pandey, and by arresting the agitating students and teachers they are is trying to manipulate the files inside the academic block, which will serve as Pandey’s hangman’s noose and make the enquiry committee turn in favour of Pandey. A situation has come where saving the university depends on the CSOs, women organisations, students organisations and the masses. Such atrocities to the university community must be condemned by the people and I also appeal the people to condemn such acts. I am Laishram Kendy, I am currently the general secretary of the Manipur University Students Union. I am currently at an undisclosed location making this video and I cannot tell what will happen to me after this video; that time will tell. Through this video, I wanted to share the accounts of human rights violation inside the university campus and seek help from the masses."
AP Pandey is first V-C to stay in govt quarters outside Manipur University campus: Local reporters
Silence over Manipur University midnight raids
WATCH: Police forcefully enters boy's hostel in Manipur University
Manipur University Student's Union members targetted; students have been taken to Singjamei police station in Imphal
Students dragged out from hostels on varsity campus
Police raid residences of professors inside varsity campus
Security allotted to V-C incharge Professor Vishwanath withdrawn
As per latest reports, security allotted to the V-C in-charge Professor Viswanath has been withdrawn. On Thursday night, students who came out of their hostel were fired upon with rubber bullets and tear gas, mock bombs and charged with baton. Many sustained injuries in the police action.
Midnight raids were pre-planned; conducted after security officials confirmed newspapers had gone to press
Signature campaign board demanding removal of V-C near varsity entrance gate
V-C AP Pandey close to RSS, BJP, claims Manipur Students' Association Delhi
Condemning the violence unleashed on the Manipur University campus on Thursday night, Manipur Students' Association Delhi said V-C AP Pandey had close connections with the RSS and BJP. "This has been done by the BJP and RSS. The V-C is very close to RSS and senior BJP leaders and he is here like a dictator. It is very unfortunate that the central government did not take any step in favor of the students whose examinations are underway. The orders of firing rubber bullets on students and detaining them is very deplorable. We demand strict actions against the V-C and all responsible persons," MSAD general secretary Javed Mehedi.
Congress calls midnight raids 'New Facet of Fascism'
Manipur Congress referred to the midnight raids at the Manipur University as the "new facet of fascism". About 99 students, and four faculty members were arrested. Several students were injured during the police lathi charge and tear gas attacks.
Committee probing AP Pandey's administrative, financial irregularities began work on 6 Sept
A two-member independent committee, which was instituted by the HRD ministry to probe into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities of Pandey had started working on 6 September.
V-C AP Pandey had no authority to unilaterally appoint Yugindro Singh as Pro V-C, say reports
The Manipur University community is arguing that since as per the Clause 4 of the 'Statutes of the University, MU Act 2005', "a pro vice chancellor can only be appointed by the executive council on the recommendation of the VC, that is, the vice chancellor can’t unilaterally appoint someone as PVC”. Thus, V-C Pandey doesn’t have the legal authority to appoint a PV-C since he was on official leave (without the acceptance his PV-C nominee by the executive council of Manipur University).
Students fractured legs, hit by rubber bullets during police lathi charge
There are five boys hostel in Manipur University. Four students from Hostel No. 4 have sustained serious injuries in the incident that took place on Thursday night. N Bharat Bhusan, a student in the sixth semester of Masters in Computer Applications, fractured his right hand and sustained injuries on his right leg while running away from police lathi charge. Another student from Hostel No. 4 E, Priyo Kumar, student of English literature was hit by rubber bullets on arms and he sustained injuries on his legs as well.
V-C AP Pandey suspended on 17 September
As per the MoA signed by MHRD on 16 August, V-C AP Pandey was suspended on 17 September till the completion of the enquiry against him and thus Pro V-C Singh should take charge in his absence. Pandey had returned from his leave to resume office from 1 September but was asked to extend his leave till 9 September.
Student movement restricted across campus
55 students missing from varsity hostel
Mobile internet suspended in Imphal
Students on campus 'mentally disturbed' following midnight raids
After 85-days of standoff at the university ended recently, normalcy had returned to the campus in the last few days. However, the midnight raids have rattled the students and the faculty members again. "Students appearing in Thursday’s examination were mentally disturbed and failed to concentrate with the new development. Meanwhile, students who came to take the admission form had to return home as the counter was shut down in protest against the incident," an Imphal Times report said. Later, a talk was also held between the Pro V-C, registrar in-charge Professor Shyamkesho and the university members.
'Students being terrorised', says Twitter user
A Twitter user with the handle @AnibasNimsay tweeted that the central varsity was under attack with students being "paraded" outside their hostels. "Manipur University is under attack and students are being terrorised and arrested by around 200 armed police since midnight. Twenty students including faculty have been arrested. Students are being paraded outside their hostels to identify those waging war against cops," he said.
WATCH: Security tightened at Manipur University
The Manipur Police are keeping a tight vigil at the main gate and allowing only a handful of people after intensive questioning.
Internet jammers activated around campus
Internet jammers were put in place around the Manipur University campus after a women's group group Meira Paibis arrived to stage a sit-in protest in front of the varsity gate.
Heavy security deployment on campus
The security personnel, initially did not allow anyone including the media to enter the campus. However, media persons have now been given access to the campus now.
Manipur University VC AP Pandey suspended on Tuesday
Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry against him, officials said in Imphal on Tuesday. Pandey was placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university due alleged administrative and financial irregularities by him.
Violence ensues after Pro-VC Yugindro Singh enters varsity to take charge as VC
All this happened after Pro-VC Y Yugindro Singh, appointed by VC AP Pandey — who is on a leave — entered the university complex to take charge as the VC on Thursday afternoon. According to the Imphal Times' report, VC Pandey also accompanied Singh as they entered the campus with security personnel and arms.
90 students arrested from Manipur University in midnight raids
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters