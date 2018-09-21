Security officials came to hostel around 1 am in riot gear, fired tear gas shells at students, says student

Here is a first person account, from a student present on campus and who requested anonymity, of what happened on Thursday midnight when security personnel entered Manipur University and arrested nearly 100 students and faculty members:

"I had just given the first paper of my final semester examination. I had dinner at around 9 pm after which I was in my hostel room, preparing for the second exam which was scheduled for today (Friday). At around 1 am, I heard noises from outside my room. When I stepped out, I saw many of my hostel mates moving towards the ground floor. When I looked down, I saw police officials, fully armed, arguing with students. I went to the ground floor myself where the police were saying that they wanted to search our hostel as they were looking for particular students. We, along with our warden, questioned the police as to why they were doing this at 1.30 am.

We told them that we have an exam scheduled for the next day and that they are free to do what they want when there is daylight. There were at least 40 officials inside my hostel. Our hostel complex has five hostels with a lawn in the middle. I could see that the police had entered all the hostels and close to 400 of them had occupied the lawns. I don’t know if there were any other paramilitary officials as it was dark but they were all in riot gear. The hostel complex is more than a kilometre from the central gate of the University. When we asked them how they entered the university premises and if they’ve permission from the Registrar, they said they’ve all the orders required. But they didn’t show us any papers.

While talks were ongoing to arrive at a solution, out of nowhere, a tear gas shell was fired in the direction of my hostel. This caused panic and some of the students ran out. I ran towards the lawn when a shell hit my right arm. I tripped and fell down. As I was trying to pick myself up, I saw more tear gas shells being fired and students running around in panic. I made my way back to my hostel. We locked ourselves up in different rooms but had to open when the police officials came. They would ask us if we knew the whereabouts of certain students. Even if we said no, they would repeat the search process after an hour. Every hour, we checked if they’ve left the hostel premises but they still haven’t. At 7 am, as my fingers were bleeding from coming in contact with the tear gas shell, I went along with a friend to the university hospital. On my way to and back, I saw that police officials have spread themselves out across the university and their numbers had increased. They are still here, as we speak. We are trying to confine ourselves to our rooms as every time we step out we are being questioned."