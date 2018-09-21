Manipur University news LATEST updates: Fifty-five students from Hostel No. 5 in the Manipur University campus have reportedly been missing since Thursday night, when the raids took place.
About 90 students have been arrested from hostels and many injured following massive tear gas and mock bomb attacks which took place inside Manipur University at midnight on Thursday, after Vice Chancellor AP Pandey was placed under suspension since Tuesday.
Pandey has been placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university, officials said.
Manipur University is a Central University. The order issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development Monday said, "Taking into account the volatile law and order situation in the campus, Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry or till further order."
The suspension order signed by deputy secretary of the higher education department of HRD Ministry said "The Manipur government had informed that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem and administrative crises in the state."
Meanwhile, a two-member independent committee, which was instituted by the HRD ministry to probe into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities of Pandey had started working on 6 September.
The enquiry committee which had asked all stakeholders to submit relevant details till 16 September had extended the deadline till 24 September.
Justice (retired) T Nandakumar is the head of the committee while Professor MK Choudhury is the member.
The agitating bodies — Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) — had submitted their written affidavits to the committee.
The committee has in a statement said he (Pandey) has to appear before it in person for "three consecutive days" beginning 26 September wherein all witnesses will be examined.
The 85-day agitation by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA had paralysed functioning of the Manipur university. The MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are demanding the removal of Pandey alleging administrative and financial irregularities by him.
The agitation ended on 22 August and the university started functioning from 23 August with Pandey proceeding on leave.
But resuming of duties by Pandey has further deteriorated the atmosphere of the university, the order added.
Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 10:20 AM
About 90 students have been arrested from hostels in Manipur University and many injured with four faculty members taken into custody following massive tear gas and mock bomb attacks on Thursday midnight. Armed forces and police commandoes have been keeping vigil on campus since midnight.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
10:20 (IST)
V-C AP Pandey suspended on 17 September
As per the MoA signed by MHRD on 16 August, V-C AP Pandey was suspended on 17 September till the completion of the enquiry against him and thus Pro V-C Singh should take charge in his absence. Pandey had returned from his leave to resume office from 1 September but was asked to extend his leave till 9 September.
10:19 (IST)
Student movement restricted across campus
The mobility of students has been curbed across the Manipur University campus. Students are not being allowed to go anywhere outside their hostel without the permission of the police. They haven't had access to the hostel mess too.
Input by Armstrong/101Reporters
10:09 (IST)
55 students missing from varsity hostel
Fifty-five students from Hostel No. 5 in Manipur University campus have reportedly been missing since Thursday night.
Input by Sanzu Bachaspati Mayum/101Reporters
10:05 (IST)
Mobile internet suspended in Imphal
As per latest reports, the Manipur government has shut down mobile data service in Imphal area, due to the violence and arrests which took place on the campus of the university on Thursday midnight.
Inpu tby Sanzu Bachaspati Mayum/101Reporters
09:48 (IST)
Students on campus 'mentally disturbed' following midnight raids
After 85-days of standoff at the university ended recently, normalcy had returned to the campus in the last few days. However, the midnight raids have rattled the students and the faculty members again. "Students appearing in Thursday’s examination were mentally disturbed and failed to concentrate with the new development. Meanwhile, students who came to take the admission form had to return home as the counter was shut down in protest against the incident," an Imphal Times report said. Later, a talk was also held between the Pro V-C, registrar in-charge Professor Shyamkesho and the university members.
09:44 (IST)
'Students being terrorised', says Twitter user
A Twitter user with the handle @AnibasNimsay tweeted that the central varsity was under attack with students being "paraded" outside their hostels. "Manipur University is under attack and students are being terrorised and arrested by around 200 armed police since midnight. Twenty students including faculty have been arrested. Students are being paraded outside their hostels to identify those waging war against cops," he said.
09:40 (IST)
WATCH: Security tightened at Manipur University
The Manipur Police are keeping a tight vigil at the main gate and allowing only a handful of people after intensive questioning.
Input by Armstrong/101Reporters
09:36 (IST)
Internet jammers activated around campus
Internet jammers were put in place around the Manipur University campus after a women's group group Meira Paibis arrived to stage a sit-in protest in front of the varsity gate.
Input by Armstrong/101Reporters
09:33 (IST)
Heavy security deployment on campus
The security personnel, initially did not allow anyone including the media to enter the campus. However, media persons have now been given access to the campus now.
Input by Armstrong/101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
Manipur University VC AP Pandey suspended on Tuesday
Manipur University Vice Chancellor AP Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry against him, officials said in Imphal on Tuesday. Pandey was placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university due alleged administrative and financial irregularities by him.
08:57 (IST)
Violence ensues after Pro-VC Yugindro Singh enters varsity to take charge as VC
All this happened after Pro-VC Y Yugindro Singh, appointed by VC AP Pandey — who is on a leave — entered the university complex to take charge as the VC on Thursday afternoon. According to the Imphal Times' report, VC Pandey also accompanied Singh as they entered the campus with security personnel and arms.
08:55 (IST)
90 students arrested from Manipur University in midnight raids
About 90 students have been arrested from hostels in Manipur University and many injured with four faculty members taken into custody following massive tear gas and mock bomb attacks on Thursday midnight. Armed forces and police commandoes have been keeping vigil on campus since midnight.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters