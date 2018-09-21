Manipur University news LATEST updates: Fifty-five students from Hostel No. 5 in the Manipur University campus have reportedly been missing since Thursday night, when the raids took place.

As per latest reports, the Manipur government has suspended mobile data service in Imphal area, due to the violence and arrests which took place on the campus of the university on Thursday midnight.

About 90 students have been arrested from hostels and many injured following massive tear gas and mock bomb attacks which took place inside Manipur University at midnight on Thursday, after Vice Chancellor AP Pandey was placed under suspension since Tuesday.

Pandey has been placed under suspension by the president, in his capacity as the visitor of the university, officials said.

Manipur University is a Central University. The order issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development Monday said, "Taking into account the volatile law and order situation in the campus, Pandey has been placed under suspension till the completion of the enquiry and action to be taken thereon in the interest of justice for free and fair enquiry or till further order."

The suspension order signed by deputy secretary of the higher education department of HRD Ministry said "The Manipur government had informed that the agitation against Pandey has led to serious law and order problem and administrative crises in the state."

Meanwhile, a two-member independent committee, which was instituted by the HRD ministry to probe into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities of Pandey had started working on 6 September.

The enquiry committee which had asked all stakeholders to submit relevant details till 16 September had extended the deadline till 24 September.

Justice (retired) T Nandakumar is the head of the committee while Professor MK Choudhury is the member.

The agitating bodies — Manipur University Teachers Association (MUTA), Manipur University Staffs Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) — had submitted their written affidavits to the committee.

The committee has in a statement said he (Pandey) has to appear before it in person for "three consecutive days" beginning 26 September wherein all witnesses will be examined.

The 85-day agitation by MUSU, MUTA and MUSA had paralysed functioning of the Manipur university. The MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are demanding the removal of Pandey alleging administrative and financial irregularities by him.

The agitation ended on 22 August and the university started functioning from 23 August with Pandey proceeding on leave.

But resuming of duties by Pandey has further deteriorated the atmosphere of the university, the order added.

With inputs from PTI