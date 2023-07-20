Manipur: Second accused arrested, says CM Biren Singh after outrage over video of mob parading 2 Kuki women naked

A second accused was arrested on Thursday in connection with the horrific video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur.

The men also allegedly gang raped one of the women and killed her brother when he tried to save his sister.

“Two people including the main culprit arrested,” Manipur CM N Biren Singh said.

#WATCH | Two people including the main culprit arrested, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh on viral video of women paraded naked pic.twitter.com/eWxQIyyq1V — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, police arrested the main accused identified as 32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei. The video of the incident that happened on 4 May surfaced on social media on 19 July.