Manipur: Scuffle breaks out in Bishnupur after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped

A scuffle broke out between police and people in violence-hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Thursday where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped earlier in the day.

VIDEO | Scuffle breaks out between police and crowd in Manipur's Bishnupur where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TjHaT5SBja — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

The former Congress president’s convoy remained stuck at Bishnupur for hours after his convoy was stopped by the police, amid allegations by the party that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader’s visit to the ethnic strife-torn state.

On the other hand, the BJP claimed that Gandhi was asked to take a chopper as his trip was opposed by various quarters but he was “stubborn” to travel by road route.

Gandhi’s convoy which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from the state capital. He had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi.

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route. “There is a security threat. We cannot take the risk of allowing Rahul Gandhi to proceed,” a senior police official said.

The Congress, however, alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are using “autocratic methods” to stall the visit of Gandhi.

The “double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

“He is going there to meet the people suffering in relief camps and to provide a healing touch in the strife-torn state,” he said.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)

