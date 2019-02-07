Manipur: MANPAC launches indefinite agitation against Citizenship Bill, urges indigenous people to join in

Imphal: Manipur People against CAB (MANPAC) on Wednesday launched an ‘on road mass indefinite agitation’, including on the national highways, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 (CAB). Protestors demand the bill’s withdrawal and have said that they will continue the agitation until the Bill is withdrawn from Parliament.

Yumnamcha Dilip, Convenor of MANPAC condemned the present government’s proposal of inserting a clause on CAB and said, "such statements will not be tolerated and the bill should be removed totally from Parliament".

He further condemned the various speeches from the President and the prime minister for being pro-CAB and said that the bill is "unconstitutional".

"In the future, the bill will destroy the indigenous generations; therefore, the state government should draw full attention towards the bill for sake of the future".

Moreover, MANPAC has urged all indigenous people of the state to come out on roads as a mark of protest. The agitation has led to congestion on roads.

All Assam Students' Union (AASU) too had held a massive candlelight protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, in Guwahati on Thursday.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, was passed in the Lok Sabha on 8 January. The bill will facilitate citizenship of six identified minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 31 December, 2014.

