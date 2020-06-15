Manipur HSLC Result 2020: Imphal resident Reshmi Nandeibam tops Class 10 exams with 96.5%, Huidrom Rohid Singh second with 96.33%

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 | Reshmi Nandeibam of Imphal has topped the Manipur Board's Class 10 exams with 579 of 600 marks (96.5 percent). The second position went to Huidrom Rohid Singh, who received 578 marks or 96.33 percent.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Nandeibam's father Rishinanda is a BSF head constable. She has been fascinated by the medical sciences since her childhood and aspires to become a doctor, as per the report.

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) announced the Class 10 result on 15 June on its official website bosem.in.

Of 38,390 candidates that sat for the exams, 25,084 students cleared their papers. The pass percentage for the Class 10 exams is 65.34. Boys fared better than girls, with a pass percentage of 70.88 compared to a pass percentage of 66.76.

Thoubak and Kakching districts registered the highest pass percentage of 77.50, followed by Bishnupur 69.08, Chandel and Tengnoupal 65.39. The pass percentage of Imphal West district was 62.39 percent while that of Imphal East was 57.70 percent.

The pass percentage of private school students was 74.38 percent while that of government schools was 40.65 percent and that of government-aided schools was 51.56 percent.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their GSEB Class 12 scores at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March.

Steps to check your Manipur Class 10 result:

Step 1: Go to bosem.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

The board had released the Class 10 answer keys for all subjects on 11 March.

In the 2019 results, the boys outshone girls. The overall pass percentage of boys was 78.93 percent while the pass percent of girls was 76.54. Over 37,000 students appeared for the exam. Bhumika Shamurailatpam topped the Manipur Class 10 exams in 2019, scoring 572 out of 600 marks.