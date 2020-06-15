Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Declared: BSEM announces Class 10 scores; check result on official website bosem.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Declared | Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) announced the Class 10 result today on its official website bosem.in.

The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March. Last year, the matric results were declared on 18 May. The delay this year was due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students can follow these steps to check their Class 10 result:

Step 1: Go to bosem.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys, according to The Indian Express. Last year, over 37,000 students appeared for the matriculation exams, of which 74.69 percent cleared the boards.

Board of Secondary Education, Manipur was established by an Act of Manipur Legislative Assembly in the year 1972. The board organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with secondary school education in the state of Manipur. It is an authoritative body which is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Manipur.