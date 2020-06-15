Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Declared: BOSEM releases scores on bosem.in: check result through SMS

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 Declared | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) announced the Class 10 result on Monday (15 June).

Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site bosem.in.

Students can also send an SMS in the format — manres10 <roll no> and send it to 9212357123, according to a report.

Here is how you can check your Manipur Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Go to bosem.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March.

The board completed the evaluation process of HSLC exam in May. The paper checking process was commenced in April maintaining the social distancing guidelines at four centres- Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and DM College of Science, a BSEM official told the Indian Express.

Last year, the matric results were declared on 18 May. The delay this year resulted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, over 37,000 students appeared for the matriculation exams, of which 74.69 percent cleared the boards.