Manipur HSLC Result 2020 declared: BOSEM announces Class 10 results, alternative sites if manresults.nic.in is down or unresponsive

Manipur Class 10th Results Declared | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has announced the Class 10 result today (15 June).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website - bosem.in. The board had released the Class 10 answer keys for all subjects on 11 March. 65.34 percent students cleared the exam.

Here is how candidates can check your Manipur Class 10 result:

Step 1: Go to bosem.in.

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on alternative websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March. But, the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board completed the evaluation process of HSLC exam in May. The paper checking process was commenced in April maintaining the social distancing guidelines at four centres- Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and DM College of Science, a BSEM official told the Indian Express.