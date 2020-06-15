Manipur HSLC Result 2020: 65.34% clear BOSEM matric exams, students can check results at bosem.in

Manipur HSLC Result 2020 | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) declared the Class 10 results on 15 June on its official website bosem.in.

Of 38,390 candidates that sat for the exams, 25,084 students cleared their papers, thus registering a pass percentage of 65.34.

Boys fared better than girls, with a pass percentage of 70.88 compared to a pass percentage of 66.76.

Thoubak and Kakching districts registered the highest pass percentage of 77.50, followed by Bishnupur 69.08, Chandel and Tengnoupal 65.39.

The pass percentage of Imphal West district was 62.39 percent while that of Imphal East was 57.70 percent. The pass percentage of private school students was 74.38 percent while that of government schools was 40.65 percent and that of government-aided schools was 51.56 percent.

Students who appeared for the BSEM matric exams can check their results on the official website by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

The exams were held this year between 17 February and 5 March. A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys.

Of the students who passed in the Class 10 exams last year, 27,740 students were announced qualified. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 74.69 percent. 78.93 percent of the boys passed the exam, while 76.54 percent girls cleared it last year.