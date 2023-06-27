Manipur government to invoke 'No work no pay' rule for employees not attending office

Amid the ongoing conflict in Manipur, the government has decided to invoke “no work, no pay” rule for its employees who are not attending office.

The General Administration Department has been directed to gather details of the employees who aren’t able to attend the office due to the current situation prevailing in the protest hit northeast state.

Currently, Manipur government has one lakh employees functioning under it.

A circular issued on Monday night by GAD Secretary Michael Achom said: “In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and decision taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave.”

The circular further asked for all administrative secretaries to “furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duty due to prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees such as designation, name, EIN, present address, to the General Administration Department and to the Personnel department, latest by 28 June so as to take appropriate necessary action.”

More than one month to Manipur violence, the death toll has risen to 100, as the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities continue to take place in the some parts of the state.

Clashes first broke out on 3 May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

