Manipur constitutes two committees to monitor entry of 'illegal immigrants' after publication of final Assam NRC draft

India ANI Aug 03, 2018 12:04:37 IST

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that the state government has constituted two separate committees, state and district level, to monitor the entry of "illegal immigrants" in the state, post-publication of the final draft of NRC in Assam.

File image of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. Image courtesy: PIB

In a press conference, the chief minister said the two committees will initiate steps for checking and verification of the people accordingly. "In relation with Assam's NRC list, Manipur government is inquiring about the influx of illegal immigrants from Assam and neighbouring states. We have taken measures to prevent entry of illegal immigrants and formed two committees — state level and district level monitoring committees," Singh said.

He asserted that the Manipur police on Thursday identified 29 people, who are not permanent residents of the state, at the airport in Imphal. "From reliable sources, the government got the information that some illegal immigrants are coming to Imphal by air. So, the state government has established a checkpoint inside Imphal airport premises and on Friday we identified 29 people who aren't permanent residents of the state. The police is monitoring the situation," Singh added.

The draft, which was released on 30 July, left out nearly 40 lakh people in Assam, incorporating names of 2.89 crore people out of 3.29 crore applicants. Since then, the Opposition has been at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the issue. The NRC draft features the names, addresses, and photographs of all Indian citizens, who have been residing in the northeastern state before 25 March, 1971.


