Manipur Class 10th Results 2020 Date: BSEM to release scores tomorrow: check alternative websites if manresults.nic.in is unresponsive

Manipur Class 10th Results 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) is likely to announce the Class 10 scores at 2 pm (Monday, 15 June).

Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official website – manresults.nic.in.

If the official website is slow or not responsive for any reasons, students can check results on alternative websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Manipur Class 10 Result on the alternative websites:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

eStep 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Manipur'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the Class 12.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

To check results on the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March. Last year, the matric results were declared on 18 May. The delay this year resulted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. In 2019, 74.69 percent of students cleared the exams.

In 2019, 74.69 per cent of the 37,000 students passed in the Manipur Board 10th exam. The pass percentage among boys was 78.93 per cent and among girls it was 76.54 per cent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.