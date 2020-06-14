Manipur Class 10th Results 2020 Date: BSEM likely to release matric results tomorrow: check alternative websites if manresults.nic.in is unresponsive

Manipur Class 10th Results 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) may announce the Class 10 result on 15 June at 2 pm, say reports.

Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site manresults.nic.in.

Students can also send an SMS in the format — manres10 <roll no> and send it to 9212357123, according to a report.

Here is how you can check your Manipur Class 10 result online:

Step 1: Go to manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed

Step 5: Save result or take a print out for future reference

A total of 38,664 candidates appeared in the class 10 exam this year which includes 19,824 girls and 19,040 boys. The exams were held between 17 February and 5 March.

Last year, the matric results were declared on 18 May. The delay this year resulted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, over 37,000 students appeared for the matriculation exams, of which 74.69 percent cleared the boards.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.