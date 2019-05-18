Manipur Class 10 Result 2019: Manipur Board to declare HSLC Examination result today; steps to check scores on manresults.nic.in

Manipur Class 10th Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) will declare the results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 Examination 2019 today (Friday, 18 May). According to the Manipur Board's result website, manresults.nic.in where the 2019 HSLC result link will be uploaded, the date for publishing the Manipur Board Class 10 result has been confirmed as 18 May. The website, however, didn't mention the time of the result.

BSEM had conducted Manipur Class 10 Board exams from 17 March to 4 April, 2019. More than 35 thousand candidates have appeared for the exam this year.

Candidates who appeared for the HSLC Examination 2019 or Class 10 Examination 2019 can check their results on the official website manresults.nic.in.

How to check Manipur Class 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Manipur board — manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for 'High School Leaving Certificate Result 2019'

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like your roll number, birth details and hit 'submit'

Step 4: After submitting, your result will appear on the page

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In 2018, a total of 37,351 students had appeared for the BSEM HSLC Examination 2018, of which 73.18 percent cleared the Class 10 exam. Yaiphabi Mayengbam had topped the 2018 Class 10 board exam securing 95.5 percent marks. The 2018 pass percentage was higher than the overall pass precentage recorded in the previous two years. The pass percentage in BSEM HSLC exams were 66.7 percent and 65.37 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

On 8 May, 2019, the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), which conducts the Higher Secondary Examination, declared the results of Class 12 examination for Science, Arts and Commerce stream. A total of 28,000 students had appeared in the Higher Secondary 2019 examinations of which 21,151 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was at 73.83 percent.

Micheal Atom and Laishram Librada Singh have jointly secured the top rank with 476 marks. From Arts stream, Oinam Barlin Meitei has topped with 445 marks, while Gurumayum Roberto Sharma came first in the Commerce stream with 416 marks.

About Manipur Board:

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) was established in 1972. At present 786 high and higher secondary schools (226 government, 103 government-aided and 457 private) are affiliated to the Board for certification at end of secondary stage ie, Class 10. The Board conducts public examination at the end of Class 10 for the courses studied in Class 10 only.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

