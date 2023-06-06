Manipur: BSF jawan killed, two soldiers injured in firing by suspected Kuki terrorists

A BSF jawan was killed and two Assam Rifles personnel injured in an encounter with suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur’s Serou area on Tuesday, officials said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides took place in a school in Serou area of Sugnu in Kakching district, the officials said.

Suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate and heavy firing targeted at BSF troops deployed at the Serou Practical High School around 4.15 am, a BSF official said.

Constable Ranjit Yadav sustained a bullet injury during the gunfight and was evacuated to Kakching’s Jivan Hospital where he was declared dead, the official said.

The two injured Assam Rifles personnel have been air evacuated to Mantripukhri and search operations are in progress, the Indian Army’s SpearCorps, headquartered in Dimapur, added on Twitter.

Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF & Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in #Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces & group of insurgents took place throughout night of 05/06 June. Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire, SpearCorps posted on its official Twitter handle.

(With inputs from PTI)

