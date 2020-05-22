Manipur Board releases schedule for pending Class 12 exams; check new time table here

The Council of Higher Education, Manipur, has announced the exam schedule for the remaining Class 12 exams. The exams will be conducted on 6 and 7 July from 10 am to 1 pm.

The exams for Engineering Drawing, Sociology and Thang-Ta will take place on 6 July. On 7 July, the papers for Elective Bengali, Elective English, Elective Hindi and Elective Manipuri will be held.

The council has asked authorities concerned of the respective examination centres to make necessary preparation for smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

Supervising officers and officers-in charge of the exam centres have been asked to submit the answer sheets on or before 8 July.

Students will be required to carry their admission cards and own hand sanitizers to the exam centre. They will have to use face masks and follow physical distancing norms in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents have been asked to ensure that their child is not sick while appearing for the exams. They are also expected to guide their child about precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus has led to the postponement of Class 11 and 12 exams in Manipur. The exams were scheduled to be held between 20 March and 30 April.

The evaluation of answer sheets also got delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown. The evaluation process started on April 23 that were already conducted.

Earlier, the state government had decided to promote Class 11 students to the next grade without holding the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.